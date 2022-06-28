Prince Charles Denies Wrongdoing Over Bags of Cash Involving Qatari Politician

Don't like to read?

In a stunning new disgrace, Prince Charles has been blamed for accepting €3 million ($4.5 million) from a Qatari businessman Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.

In his official statement, Prince Charles renounced any misconduct of accepting three bags full of cash as charity donations.

According to sources, the Qatari businessman gave the money to Charles at confidential meetings between 2011 and 2015, and on one occasion in a suitcase and another in shopping bags from the Fortnum & Mason store in Piccadilly, London.

In a statement, Clarence House, Charles’ office, said that they immediately passed the gifts to the prince’s charities, who maintained the appropriate governance of the process.

Charles’ office told the newspaper that the donor was verified and legitimate, but Qatar’s government communications office did not comment immediately.

In 2015, Prince Charles allegedly accepted a bag containing €1 million at a private meeting at Clarence House.

Private Coutts bank then collected the cash and paid it into Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund accounts. There was no suggestion that the payment made was illegal.

As Qatar’s prime minister between 2007 and 2013, Hamad supervised the wealth fund of the oil-rich state, which has significant property investments worldwide, including Heathrow Airport, London’s Shard skyscraper, and Harrods department store.

Prince Charles may face an investigation from the governing body of charities in Britain. The Charity Commission spokesman stated that they are aware of the donation received by the Prince of Wales and will review if the Commission has any role in this matter.

While it is not illegal to accept cash donations, checks are recommended.

London police are investigating a different allegation that people associated with the Prince’s Foundation suggested helping a Saudi billionaire secure citizenship in return for donations. Still, Clarence House said Prince Charles did not know about any such offer.

