In October of 2020, Moscow Mitch McConnell broke his own self-serving rule and pushed through the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, a religious extremist and the final cog in the wheel of injustice that would force the repeal of a 1973 Court’s decision protecting the personal health of America’s women. He proved that he would do anything to stack the Supreme Court in his favor.

November’s election is extremely important for Moscow Mitch. It is common that the party which placed the president in the White House two years previously loses the midterm election. However, recent polls, taken after the worst decision in the short reign of the most controversial Supreme Court in history, show that usually lethargic Democrats will show up in huge numbers along with Independents in November. It is possible that Moscow Mitch will have caused his own defeat.

The senate was once the most respected deliberative body in the world. However, it is nothing more than a shadow of itself in the 21st century. Deliberation is not in its dictionary, and all respect is lost, replaced with words and attacks containing derision and disgust. All of this lies on the shoulders of one old man, Moscow Mitch McConnell.

Everything on his list of “accomplishments” in 38 years in the senate is negative and destructive. In 2009 Moscow Mitch and then-Speaker of the House, John Boehner stood before the television camera and promised that their party would do nothing as long as “that man,” referring to our first Black President, remained in the White House. He kept that promise for eight years and continues to keep it today.

During Trump’s illegitimate and controversial presidency, Moscow Mitch buried every bill which would have aided the majority of the American people. More than 300 bills passed by the House remained on his desk in opposition to the welfare of 331 million people. He proved his lack of character and abandoned his principles in 2017. Although Moscow Mitch was one of the leaders of the “never Trump” club throughout the 2016 campaign, he became one of America’s biggest hypocrites after the election and bowed to his Fuhrer’s every demand. He continued to do nothing which would have positively served the American people.

After the 2020 election, the old man failed to display leadership over his own party and denounce Trump’s biggest lie of all. Moscow Mitch could have prevented much of the damage, and the extent of division between our nation’s people, if he cared about the people of Kentucky or the future of the United States of America. If Moscow Mitch had acted like a man and placed his country first, just once, the January 6th failed coup might never have happened. But once again the “old man of the senate” failed.

Moscow Mitch will be remembered as a weak old man whose refusal to do the right thing opened the flood gates for the destruction of other human and Constitutional rights the American people took for granted.

Polls show that a large percentage of Americans are deeply concerned about the future, and moreso since last Friday. Eighty-eight percent of all Americans oppose the attack on basic human rights which results from the worst decision ever made by a Supreme Court. Two-thirds of all Americans know someone who made the difficult decision to have an abortion. Most Americans believe that this issue should be made privately and only by the woman involved.

The American people have expressed concerns about other issues opposed by this politically biased Court, including same-sex marriage, and traversed as far as repealing the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This Court has become a feared enemy instead of the protector of human rights guaranteed by the Constitution. And Moscow Mitch will do or day nothing. His history is filled with a do-nothing attitude until he is forced to defend himself with lies before the media.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License