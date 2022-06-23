Scientists Detect Unknown Structure in Galaxy

Don't like to read?

Quasar 3C 273 was an unknown structure until it was discovered in 1960 by Maarten Schmidt, an astronomer at Caltech. At the time, it was the most distant known and unknown structure in the universe.

What is a quasar? A quasar is a very distant and extremely bright unknown structure that is powered by a supermassive black hole. Quasars are some of the oldest and most distant objects in the universe.

Recently, a team of astronomers announced that they had found an unknown structure near Quasar 3C 273. This structure is puzzling astronomers and has been dubbed “the mystery object”.

In this post, we will explore the mystery object and discuss what it could be.

What Is a Quasar?

A quasar is an extremely bright and distant unknown structure that was first discovered in 1963. These objects are incredibly interesting to astronomers because they are some of the brightest and most distant things in the universe.

What makes quasars so fascinating is their strange unknown structure. Many astronomers believe that quasars are powered by black holes, which suck in surrounding material. This material is heated to incredibly high temperatures as it falls into the black hole, causing it to emit huge amounts of light.

The unknown structure of quasars makes them some of the most mysterious objects in the universe.

How Was Quasar 3C 273 Discovered?

The unknown structure Quasar 3C 273 was discovered in 1963 by Maarten Schmidt when he was studying quasars and decided to take a closer look at one that was particularly bright.

What he found was an unknown structure, unlike anything he had ever seen before. The object was incredibly bright and appeared to be emitting energy in all directions. Schmidt later determined that it was in fact a quasar—a far-off galaxy that is incredibly luminous and active.

Since the discovery of this unknown structure now known as quasar 3C 273, it has been the object of much study. Astronomers continue to puzzle over its strange and unknown structure and try to determine its origins.

What Makes Quasar 3C 273 So Strange?

So what makes Quasar 3C 273 so strange? Firstly, it has an incredibly large and bright halo surrounding it. This halo is usually only seen around the youngest and most energetic quasars, so its presence around Quasar 3C 273 is very puzzling.

Also, the unknown structure of Quasar 3C 273’s jet is highly unusual. The jet seems to be made up of two separate parts that are pointing in opposite directions. Scientists are still trying to figure out what could be causing this strange phenomenon.

What Do People Know About the Structure of Quasar 3C 273?

Quasar 3C 273 is a puzzling unknown structure that has long baffled astronomers. It was first observed in 1963, and since then scientists have been trying to figure out what it is.

So far, what people know is that a quasar –is a supermassive black hole at the center of a galaxy. But scientists still don’t know much about the rest of its structure. It’s unclear whether the quasar is surrounded by a halo of gas and dust, or if there’s another structure surrounding it.

Recently, a team of astronomers used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to study Quasar 3C 273 in more detail. By observing it at different wavelengths, they were able to get a more accurate picture of its structure

The results of their study suggest that there is another unknown structure surrounding the quasar – possibly a disk of gas and dust. This disk may be responsible for the quasar’s powerful emissions.

What Are the Implications of This Strange Structure?

It is still unclear what the implications of this strange structure are, but it is definitely caused a lot of excitement among astronomers. Some have even speculated that it could be an alien structure, but that is obviously still just speculation at this point.

Whatever the true nature of this structure is, it is definitely caused a lot of debate and discussion within the astronomy community. It is an exciting time for astronomy, and they cannot wait to see what else is out there waiting to be discovered.

What More Do We Need to Learn About Quasar 3C 273?

So far, what scientists learned is that Quasar 3C 273 is an incredibly strange and mysterious object. It’s one of the brightest quasars in the sky, and yet they still don’t know a lot about it.

There are many questions that remain unanswered, such as its true nature and function. How does it interact with its surrounding environment? What is the source of its power? And what does it tell us about the universe itself?

Scientists are continuing to study the unknown structure of Quasar 3C 273 in hopes of learning more about it and unlocking its secrets. With new technology and advancements in scientists’ understanding of astrophysics, there’s no telling what they might learn in the future.

Quasar 3C 273 has long been known as an intriguing anomaly among quasars. But what exactly is it? Thanks to new observations made by a team of astronomers, we may have finally uncovered the answer to this unknown structure.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Space: Strange ‘unknown structure,’ a faint radio glow thousands of light-years wide, found around closest quasar; by Keith Cooper

Alpes Holidays: Weird radio structure detected around universe’s brightest quasar

SciTech Daily: High Contrast Imaging Reveals Unknown Structure in Galaxy; by ALMA

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Hubble ESA’s Wikimedia – Wikimedia Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Jason Cerundolo’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License