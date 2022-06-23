1 Dead After Shooting on San Francisco Train

Don't like to read?

The search is still ongoing after two people were shot on a full Muni commuter train on Wednesday in San Francisco. One of the victims was killed, according to police.

The incident took place at approximately 10:00 A.M. At that time, the train was going between stations, according to Kathryn Winters. She is a spokesperson with the San Francisco Police Department.

San Francisco Police Response

She also stated that law enforcement was originally called to the Forest Hill Muni station in San Francisco after a call about a shooting. However, the train had already left that station by the time police had arrived. They caught up with the train at Castro Street Station. Then they discovered the two shooting victims.

A male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Also, a second victim was brought to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Winters explained that the other train commuters ran off once it stopped and the doors opened. The gunman took off into the crowd.

She added that this seems to be an isolated situation. It also said no arrests were made.

Details About the Shooter

Later on Wednesday, the San Francisco police department released a picture of a person they believe could be connected to the shooting. Law enforcement released an indistinct description of the assailant. It was explained that it was a man in dark clothing and a sweatshirt with a hood.

On Wednesday, Winters stated that homicide detectives were getting video surveillance from the stations and train. They are hoping there is a video of the incident that can help identify the shooter.

The incident occurred before the city’s Pride Parade this Sunday. The location of the shooting was in the middle of San Francisco’s popular district, Castro. The district is also expected to be full of those celebrating pride this weekend. The spokesperson also announced that preliminary evidence shows that the violent act has no connection to the pride activities taking place this weekend. There also seems to be no connection to the pride community.

Furthermore, this situation took place weeks after city voters recalled Chesa Boudin, the progressive district attorney. She was recalled over discernment that crime in the area was rising.

Connection Between the Shooter and Victims

Myrna Melgar, San Francisco Supervisor for District 7, explained that law enforcement told her the incident happened as a confrontation broke out between the shooter and the deceased victim. “We do know the shooting happened after a heated verbal argument,” she stated.

It is not clear if the shooter and the dead victim knew each other. Melgar also said the wounded second victim was an innocent bystander.

Furthermore, she has asked those that were on the train at the time of the incident that witnessed it to please contact law enforcement immediately.

Written by Marrissa Kay

Sources:

ABC News: Gunman at large after shooting 2 people, 1 fatally, on San Francisco train; by Bill Hutchinson

The New York Times: Shooting on San Francisco Train Leaves 1 Dead and 1 Injured, Police Say; by Jesus Jiménez

Head Topics: Gunman at large after shooting 2 people, 1 fatally, on San Francisco train

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Koji Haruna’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Pedro Cambra’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License