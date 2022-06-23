Is Mitch McConnell Jointly Responsible for the January 6 Failed Coup?

Don't like to read?

The truth is that the January 6 insurrection was preventable. Trump was impeached for the first time on December 18, 2019. He was convicted in the House of abuse of power, and obstruction of Congress. Then the case was forwarded to the Senate for a trial which could have removed him from office. Before the trial began, Moscow Mitch McConnell and other Republicans told the press that he would be acquitted.

Not a single witness, nor any new evidence was allowed. In other words, the trial was a sham.

This was a criminal act by Moscow Mitch. Trump was not given a fair trial and the law was tossed aside for political reasons. The repercussions of this violation of Constitutional rights resulted in a free pass for a sitting president who continued to violate the Law of the Land.

On January 6, 2021, Trump executed a coup that had been planned for weeks by your sitting president. Knowing the senate guaranteed his right to be above the law, he believed he had the power and no one would stop him. Although Trump was undoubtedly the architect of the darkest day in American history, Moscow Mitch must be charged as an accomplice. If he had performed his Constitutional duty, Trump would not have been a candidate in 2020. Moscow Mitch was more concerned with his party and politics than his country’s future and protecting the Constitution.

It is an irrefutable fact that even a small change can result in a chain of events that can drastically change history. Even when we do what we believe is the right thing, our decisions can result in enormous harm or great joy over a period of time. No one can see into the future. However, when the facts are undeniable, and the person involved is clearly mentally unstable and therefore unpredictable, refusing to do the right thing and follow the rules contained in the Constitution is in itself a major crime. Moscow Mitch should resign.

Moscow Mitch knew what he was doing, and had no concern for the future of our nation. He knew who and what Trump was and is, and must be held accountable for his failure to respect his oath of office. He is an old man who has never done the right thing in his nearly four decades in the senate. Moscow Mitch is the poster boy for term limits.

The sad truth, and “the truth lives here,” is that Moscow Mitch repeated his crime against the American people. When Trump was impeached for a second time in the House for ‘incitement of insurrection,’ the senate began another sham trial on January 9, 2021. Once again, Trump was not given a fair trial, and he escaped punishment for treason against the United States of America.

There is an obese, old man walking slowly in our streets although he undoubtedly committed the greatest criminal action possible against his country.

There is no justice in America if you are rich, powerful, or a professional politician.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

