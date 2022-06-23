The History of the United States Would Be Different if Mitch Had Conducted a Fair Trial for Trump

Don't like to read?

On December 18, 2019, Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for obstruction of justice. On January 13, 2021, Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for incitement of insurrection. The evidence in both cases proved guilt beyond the question of any doubt. However, the Republican-controlled Senate, led by Moscow Mitch McConnell, refused to conduct a fair trial in both impeachments, and Trump remained in the White House. These should be considered the greatest crimes of the 21st century. Equal rights for all are a façade in 21st century America.

If Trump had received a fair trial in December of 2019, the failed coup on January 6, 2021, would never have happened. The evidence offered by numerous witnesses was overwhelming, but professional politicians on the right side of the aisle gave the American people more reasons not to trust our government. Moscow Mitch refused to allow any new evidence and no witnesses in the mock trial. This should be considered another act of treason by the worst senator in history.

Corruption in Washington has become standard operating procedure for Moscow Mitch McConnell and his traitorous scum. If this failure by Republicans doesn’t make you want to regurgitate, you care nothing about your country. They allowed a sitting president to use his influence to force a foreign leader to help him win an election, and then attempt an overthrow of his own government to remain in power. These are the two greatest crimes committed by an American citizen in history.

Republicans guaranteed Trump’s claim that he was above the law. This one-act ended the rule of law in America forever. The Constitution was shredded on the day Trump was acquitted.

This brings me to a discussion about our country’s entire judicial system. It is the worst in all of the developed nations. There are two Americas and two standards of justice in the United States.

Not once has a wealthy man or woman or a powerful individual, including members of our government been punished fairly for their crimes in my 75 years. Politicians protect their own, regardless of which side of the aisle they sit. They use the fallacious claim of “national security” to hide the truth from the American people about numerous crimes committed by our elected officials.

In civil court, the wealthy are often given a ‘slap on the wrists’ for crimes and the poor are given the most strenuous punishment allowed by law. If you are a minority, and cannot afford an attorney who gives campaign contributions to the judge hearing your case, kiss your butt goodbye. You are going to prison for many years.

If you are an average citizen and commit an act of treason or domestic terrorism, you will be imprisoned for life or executed. If you are a sitting president or a member of congress or Clarence Thomas, you will remain free and never be punished for the greatest crime committed by an American citizen against his or her country.

This is the real America hidden from the voting public.

Our entire country is broken, and most of the damage is irreparable. Our government is a façade. We, the people, are non-existent in the minds of right-wing politicians. We don’t possess the finances to buy their votes.

America is not a country, it’s a business. Money is our nation’s only real god. Trust no one, and respect no one unless they earn it consistently.

Justice is not blind. She has her hands open, waiting to receive the biggest bribe offered by the wealthy.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

AP News: 2 impeachment trials, 2 escape hatches for Donald Trump

US News: How Trump’s two impeachment trials compare

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License