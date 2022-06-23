If Republicans Do Nothing to End Domestic Terrorism, Send Them All Home

Don't like to read?

Let’s end it once and for all. If Republicans once again do nothing to end the growth of domestic terrorism — send them all home. The Senate is poised to sign a bill altering our country’s antiquated gun laws. It is only a slight change. However, if one life is saved, the law will have served a purpose. Two of the worst professional politicians in America, who happen to be the House minority leader, and the House whip, will vote against the measure and encourage their party to do the same.

Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise are two of the biggest hypocrites currently being bribed by the NRA gun lobby.

The only part of the bill which has a reasonable possibility of saving lives directly is the support of “red flag” laws in every state. This would prevent possession of a lethal weapon by an individual deemed a danger to himself or herself or others.

I have been writing about America and how politics affects all of our nation’s people for 10 years. For nine of those years, I strongly supported the second amendment rights of anyone who believes they need to own a weapon of mass destruction. However, after absolutely no positive change, an increase in mass shootings in literally every venue enjoyed by our country’s citizens, and a 40 percent increase in the number of deaths each year caused by gunshots, I now believe that this part of the Bill of Rights is no longer valid in the 21st century. It’s time to repeal the second amendment.

If all 100 senators and all 435 members of the House refuse to vote unanimously for the very minimal changes agreed to in a bipartisan agreement, our legislative branch deserves a grade of “F.” It is forever dysfunctional.

At least 60 percent of all Americans believe that two changes should happen and happen now. There is no reason and no protection included in the second amendment which allows average citizens to own military-style weapons. These weapons have a single purpose, to kill a large number of human beings in a short period of time. There is no other. Of equal importance is a law forbidding the purchase of any lethal weapon from any seller without a comprehensive background check. Once again, this has no effect on the intention of the archaic second amendment.

The Constitution is the Law of the Land. However, the first responsibility of our government is twofold, the safety and welfare of all 331 million Americans. Right-wing politicians are supporting the 10 percent of our nation’s people who own 90 percent of all guns in the United States. They are displaying complete disregard for the rights of men, women, and children to feel secure attending church, going to a movie, shopping at a mall, eating at a restaurant/bar, going to a club and dance, shopping at a supermarket, attend a concert, or sending our children to school. As of today, it is unsafe to leave your home in America.

Politics remains the ugliest profession in the world. Its very purpose encourages corruption. Money and power are drugs, and drugs eventually result in illegal and immoral actions. The longer a man or woman holds a seat in the House, Senate, or on the Supreme Court, the more susceptible they become to corruption. I do not trust any politician in America.

I find it somewhat comical that congress decided to pass a bill protecting members of the Court and their families after recent threats. If only they cared about you and me in the same way.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

CNN: House GOP leaders oppose bipartisan gun deal as Senate moves toward passage

Politico: House GOP scorns bipartisan Senate guns deal

Inset Image by Staff Sgt. Andrew H. Owen Courtesy of Virginia Guard Public Affairs’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Featured Image Courtesy of marcokalmann’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License