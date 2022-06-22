Seditionist Mo Brooks Out of the Senate

Don't like to read?

After Trump stood on a podium and ordered his Neo-Nazi supporters to attempt a pre-planned coup on January 6, 2021, Alabama Senator Mo Brooks took his place in front of the mob spreading anger, hatred, and inciting violent action in an effort to defeat democracy.

Brooks’ deference to Trump was no surprise. He is from Alabama, the same state Trump’s first Attorney General, Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions, had previously served as a senator. Both racists offered their fealty to Trump, although eventually Sessions was “thrown under the bus” by his Fuhrer. Trump has proven time and time again that for him “loyalty” is a one-way street leading away from the Hill. Prior to the Alabama Republican primary, Brooks too lost favor with Trump after his constant repetition of “the big lie.” Brooks simply said, “We must get past the 2020 election.”

Brooks will not be a senator in 2023. In a runoff election, Brooks was defeated by Katie Britt. Another Trump lacky is removed from our government. Many more to go.

Britt was a long-time aide to retired Senator Richard Shelby and was backed by the former senator’s well-organized campaign machine.

Little by little Trump is losing support from the most extreme members of the once Grand Old Party. He is boring, lacks any charisma, and has nothing new to say about what another term in office would offer his supporters.

Another Trump devotee is in trouble for a crime that should force his resignation. Ron Johnson, (R-Wis), texted Mike Pence suggesting that he hand-deliver the electoral votes from Wisconsin and neighboring Michigan which had been altered in favor of Donald Trump.

Will he be punished? Hell no. No one in our government has ever been fairly punished for their crimes against the United States.

I ask myself one question several times each day, “how in the hell do these useless people win elections?” The only answer I can come up with is the voters are less intelligent than the candidates.

A spokeswoman, Alexa Henning, attempted to downplay the texts which have been taken down.

“The senator had no involvement in the creation of an alternate slate of electors and had no foreknowledge that it was going to be delivered to our office,” Henning tweeted. “This was a staff to staff exchange. His new Chief of Staff contacted the Vice President’s office. The Vice President’s office said not to give it to him and we did not. There was no further action taken. End of story.” Really?

Not a single Republican has told the truth since 2017. They follow Trump’s example and survive on lies and conspiracy theories. The greatest enemy of the right-wing is the truth.

There was an alleged quote from Trump circulating in 2015. It has since been debunked by Snopes. However, you tell me if the content is accurate, and if it sounds like Trump would say it.

“If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific,” stated Donald Trump to People Magazine in 1998.

“The truth lives here,” and I admit that if I didn’t know it was a fake quote, I would definitely have accepted it as coming from the mouth of one Donald John Trump.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Daily Beast: Katie Britt Defeats Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate GOP Run-Off

YouTube: Trump Dangles Pardons for Jan. 6 Defendants After Blockbuster Hearings: A Closer Look

AP News: Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License