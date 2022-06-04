Shakira and Gerard Pique Split After 11 Years

Don't like to read?

Shakira and her long-term partner of 11 years, Gerard Piqué have separated.

The singer of “Hips Don’t Lie,” and the soccer player made the announcement on June 4, stating confirmation of the two parting ways. They added that for their children’s well-being, they ask that people respect their privacy. The two made it clear that their children are their top priority and thanked everyone for understanding.

The pair met in 2010 while shooting Shakira’s music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The song served as the official track of the FIFA World Cup in 2010. They made their relationship public back in 2011. The have two sons, Sasha age seven, and Milan age nine.

In August 2021, Shakira posted a rare look into her sons lives. They were dancing. She posted that she does not normally post about her sons. However, she explained that they were dancing in their living-room and it was too cute she couldn’t help but share.

Rumors From Barcelona

On top of confirming the breakup, Shakira addressed rumors going around that she was seen in the back of an ambulance recently in Barcelona. She said that in the pictures on May 28, she was accompanying her father in an ambulance after he had a bad fall. He is now recovering. Shakira asked people to send best wishes toward her father.

In February, Shakira made an appearance in a podcast and said she and him disagreed about timing sometimes due to the different ways they were brought up. She explained that he was tired of waiting up for her. Also, she added that he had to wait up for a long time because of the time difference between Colombian time and Catalonian time. She also referred to it as “Spanish time.”

The separation announcement followed behind the El Periodico news outlet reporting that Shakira’s ex is now residing in his Barcelona home again without her and their children.

The Couples Past Events

Shakira’s fans are also keeping in mind the lyrics of her most recent song, “Te Felecito” with Rauw Alejandro. “For completing you I broke into pieces/They warned me, but I did not pay attention,” she sings. “I realized that yours is false/It was the drop that overflowed the glass/Do not tell me you’re sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie.”

Also, they did spend Valentine’s Day together as a couple this year. Shakira posted a picture on social media to mark the day.

Over the years, the couple would appear on the red carpet together sporadically. Shakira would be at his soccer games to support him. She would often times bring the children with them.

Shakira ended the new year with her partner by her side in December. She posted a picture on Instagram with the caption “Let’s whistle our way to 2022!” Piqué and Shakira had duck lips in one photo and were kissing in the other.

His family posted a picture from their time in Maldives in August 2020. The caption was “Family Time.”

Shakira and Piqué’s Journey to Boston

In May 2017, Shakira and her partner were seen with their children celebrating Memorial Day weekend with their family in Boston. That weekend happened as she dropped her album, El Dorado. In Boston, they were sight seeing downtown and dined at Antico Forno on Salem Street.

Casually dressed with baseball hats on, they sat close to the brick oven and enjoyed what seemed to be a cozy and quiet meal.

“They were very polite and kept to themselves,” a restaurant worker said at the time.

Earlier that same day they all went to the New England Aquarium on Central Wharf. At that time they saw the different animal exhibits. The exhibits consisted of turtles, penguins, and sea lions. Later, they got on a Boston Duck Tour for a narrated journey lasting 80 minutes. They were taken over land and sea looking at locations such as the Charles River, Swan Boats, and Boston Common.

One of the other tourists on the ride explained that Shakira is beautiful and seemed very happy. They also expressed that Shakira’s children are adorable.

Written by Marrissa Kay

