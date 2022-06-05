January 6, 2021, the Darkest Day in American History

Don't like to read?

I promise that “the truth lives here,” and I cannot deny that I have lost all faith in everyone in a position of power and authority in the United States. My trust has finally bottomed out to zero over the last 17 months. I am not alone. Pew Research confirms what I suspected, the average American’s faith in government began a steady decline since the end of WWII.

However, Washington has reached a new low. A preponderance of evidence proves that Donald Trump, his administration, and multiple members of his party organized, planned, and executed the failed coup on January 6, 2021.

Attorney General, Merrick Garland, continues to allow your former American president to remain free and spread lies, although there is no longer any doubt that he ordered the events on the darkest day in American history.

On Friday evening, when the media goes to sleep, Garland announced that he would not prosecute former Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, for contempt of congress. Both refused to testify before the January 6 special committee, a clear violation of federal law.

Meadows admitted to the press that he was a party to the planning of the insurrection which occurred at the Willard Hotel in Washington. He also revealed that Trump was in constant communication with the organizers by telephone.

Every man and woman who was a part of the darkest day in American history should be in prison awaiting trial. Instead, your traitorous former president, members of his staff, and men and women who aided and abetted treason remain free and hold office in the House and Senate.

Garland has proven himself to be a disgrace to his position. Only in America would men and women who attempted to overthrow the government be allowed to remain free. Treason is the greatest offense in federal law, but Garland and everyone else in Washington is not concerned. They are mostly old, white men who hold or held positions of power and prestige.

No one who watched three hours of violence on the darkest day in American history can deny that this was nothing less than an effort to overthrow the American government by halting the certification of the Electoral College as required by the Constitution.

I hope this explains why I trust no one in Washington, and never will as long as it remains in its current form. Deliberation and compromise are non-existent. 545 men and women have taken power away from the people and no longer serve the electorate, they rule over us. Corruption is rampant, both parties hide crimes committed by their constituents under the guise of “national security.” Special interests, using lobbyists, control everything which happens in the Capitol Building. Polls showing that the great majority of American people support issues which affect the voting public are ignored. We are not important in today’s plutocracy.

Changes, including the repeal of the Electoral College, establishing term limits for congress and the Supreme Court, and reducing the number of men and women serving in the House are critical if our government is to ever work again.

However, you and I know this will never happen. All 545 men and women who serve on “the Hill” have accepted fascism as our new form of government and will remain in power forever unless drastic change happens within our system of government.

There can never be a repeat of January 6. I have never been ashamed to wear the title of “American Citizen” prior this dismal and dark attack on our democracy. I watched men and women, claiming to be Americans, violently attack our government as it performed their Constitutional duty. I saw treason as it occurred, and my heart was broken.

“Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.” Mark Twain

Our country is the people, and on the darkest day in American history, I condemned every participant in the insurrection and will continue to do so. “Lock them up” forever. This would be “doing the right thing.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

