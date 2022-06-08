The Primary Reason Today’s Politicians on the Right Side of the Aisle Cannot Call Themselves “Republicans”

Don't like to read?

I was 21 years old in July of 1967. This was the first year I became eligible to vote. I began thinking about the 1968 general election during that same year. I looked carefully at the platforms of both parties, and found what I expected, good and bad from both. I knew then that I would always be an Independent voter.

I respected many of the policies of Dwight Eisenhower and wished I could have voted for John Kennedy in 1960, my first year in high school. My philosophy was based on progressive ideals, and therefore I found most of the Democratic Party’s platform admirable. Reading the Republican philosophy, I liked their position on less government and the protection of individual rights, and privacy. I also agreed with their position on small business, the foundation of America’s economy.

Here we are in the 21st century, and how things have changed.

The once Grand Old Party no longer protects small businesses, they are the party of the super-rich and are responsible for the oligarchy which exists today. Large corporations protect their interests with millions of dollars in campaign donations to Republican candidates. They are no longer supporters of less government, these Republicans in name only want to invade your privacy, and control everything you do.

They are suppressing voting rights in an attempt to have an advantage in our elections. They owe the NRA gun lobby and have no interest in public safety, supporting a growing problem, domestic terrorism. Right-wing politicians are controlling what teachers can teach in our schools, hiding the truth about issues such as slavery and homosexuality from our children. They are removing books from libraries and censoring what you read. These “RINOs” violate the first amendment every day by supporting the Christian Religious Right. And they want to control a woman’s right to decide the fate of her own reproductive system. This is why they cannot call themselves “Republicans.” They share none of the principles or ideals of the Party of Lincoln.

Today’s “Republicans” no longer want a smaller government, they want to control every aspect of human life in America. In simple words, they have adopted fascism and are rejecting democracy and the Constitution.

The process of destroying the Republicans began in 1981 and was completed on January 20, 2017. It took four “Republican” presidents and 36 years to destroy the Party of Lincoln once and for all. They must now wear the title of “The American Fascist Party.”

This is disappointing for me. I liked the fact that I could vet candidates from both parties and vote for the woman or man whose beliefs were closest to my own. However, the “Republican” Party of today has no morals, no principles, and no ideas for our nation’s future. They want to end the dream of our founding fathers.

The last question. Do you consider Trump, Moscow Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Kevin McCarthy, Ron Johnson, Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, Ron DeSantis, Gregg Abbott, Tate Reeves, or Kay Ivey Americans?

“The truth lives here,” and the end of individual rights and the guarantee of privacy is the end of the United States of America.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Trib Liv: Letter to the editor: GOP’s invasion of privacy is dangerous

Newsweek: The GOP’s War on Abortion Is Now a War on Privacy Rights | Opinion

