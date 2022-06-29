This Supreme Court Is Composed Mostly of Fox News Personalities

Don't like to read?

In 1995 Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes began broadcasting right-wing propaganda with the intent of dividing our nation and the purpose of assisting right-wing extremists in their efforts to win elections.

Without Fox, George W. Bush would never have won the Electoral College in 2000. Lies and half-truths gave “W” the presidency. The victory was sealed by the heavily politicized Supreme Court of the United States. A similar situation happened in 2016. Fox, with assistance from Vladimir Putin, defeated the most qualified candidate in history, Hillary Clinton, and the least qualified, racist, fascist-leaning, and sexual predator in the world became your pretend 45th president.

The situation is even worse today. Between 2017 and 2020 Trump and Moscow Mitch McConnell stacked the Court with two men and one woman who could easily move over to the couch on Fox and become fake journalists. Their positions on the important issues appear to have been written by the men and women who write lies and conspiracy theories for Jeanine Pirro, Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, and Tucker Carlson. Their only legitimate “qualification” was their promise to repeal Roe v Wade when the opportunity presented itself.

I consider the overturning of a 1973 Court’s ruling on Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman’s right to control her own reproductive system, a crime, and an attack on the legitimate and intelligent justices sitting on the Court in 1973. These were the qualified men who believed in the human and Constitutional rights of women: William Rehnquist, Potter Stewart, Warren E. Burger, Thurgood Marshall, Harry Blackman, Lewis Powell, Byron Raymond White, William J. Brennan Jr., and William Orville Douglas. Not all agreed on the final decision, but the deliberations were honest and based on each justice’s interpretation of the Constitution.

Now look at the names of the right-wing extremists who placed the demands of the Christian Religious Right in priority over the rights of nearly 170 million American women: John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Never forget them. These same five men and one woman have continued to make other decisions about prayer in school, and the right to carry concealed, loaded weapons without a permit, all in direct opposition to the Constitution.

This right-wing-dominated Court is following a script written by Fox News. Five of the six right-wing biased members of the Court are unqualified and place the political party which appointed them ahead of the Constitution. Two of them are alleged sexual predators. One is under investigation for his and his wife’s involvement in the January 6 failed coup. The single woman in the group is a member of a Catholic extremist cult. Because of a mistake made by our founding fathers, we are stuck with them for the remainder of their lives if they choose to remain on the Court.

The Court, like our legislative branch, is broken beyond repair. Great change is needed, and part of that change is term limits for Supreme Court Justices and all 535 members of congress. Other changes include rules which would require both members of the legislative branch and the judicial branch to actually work for their inflated salaries. As it stands today, congress “works” less than 100 days each year, and the Court even fewer.

Change is good and change is mandatory if America is to move forward into the 21st century. The right-wing is moving us back into the dark days of the mid-20th century.

Op-ed by James Turnage

