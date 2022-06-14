Trump: More Lies, Stupidity, Smoke and Mirrors, and More Disappointment

Don't like to read?

Over the last two decades, we learned that when congress brags about a bipartisan agreement, don’t get too excited. It usually means they did nothing, or what they “accomplished” was insignificant. Our government is so stupid, they think we are as dumb as they are. But “the truth lives here,” and I will expose their bullcrap. Story number one. Let’s expose the wannabe senator from Pennsylvania endorsed by Trump: Mehmet Oz, better known as “Dr. Oz.”

On Sunday the disgraced television personality, tweeted, “As your United States Senator, I will fight to end illegal immigration and soft-on-crime policies that release dangerous, undocumented criminals into sanctuary cities.”

@NoLieWithBTC answered with a tweet of his own: “Dr. Oz just tweeted that he “will fight to end illegal immigration”— his family business was fined $95,000,000 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for illegally hiring thousands of immigrants using fake names. It’s the largest fine in ICE history.”

Story number two. Every time Trump is investigated for anything, other crimes are exposed. The select committee’s investigation into the failed coup on January 6 discovered more Trump fraud and another embarrassing fact.

Trump has been using donations from his cult for purposes other than campaigning for the 2024 election. He continues to refuse to answer questions about his intention. This is election fraud. He also pardoned Steve Bannon, after he was convicted of fraud. He and others created a fund to build Trump’s wall on our southern border and used the money for themselves. Trump is also using donations to pay for his legal fees. Fraud, fraud, and more fraud.

Story number three. Herschel Walker won the primary election for the Senate in Georgia. He is a former football player who is totally unqualified to run for any office, so naturally, he is running as a Republican.

Walker claimed to be a graduate of the University of Georgia; a lie, he went to the NFL without graduating. He claimed to have been the class valedictorian: a lie. And he claimed to have set up a charity for veterans: a lie. In a speech, Walker said: “I worked in law enforcement, so I had a gun,” he claimed. In 2017, he specifically said, “I work with the Cobb County Police Department.” Just another lie.

Story number four. Moscow Mitch is bragging about a bipartisan agreement to change our gun laws. Ten out of 50 Republicans are barely bipartisan. The agreement is a farce. Only one part of the agreement will do anything of importance. The approval of more “red flag laws.”

Nothing will be done about comprehensive background checks for all gun purchases. Nothing will be done about assault rifles which are a weapon of mass destruction which is used in the majority of mass shootings. More smoke and mirrors.

Our government is an illusion. It continues to do nothing while offering a few scraps in hope of appeasing the “rabble.”

I am calling for every American voter to remove all incumbents from office. Send a message that if those we elect choose to ignore our needs and wishes, they will lose their cushy jobs and go to work at McDonald’s.

Doing nothing over the short 100 days they are actually at work is unacceptable.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

My nine novels are available on Amazon’s Kindle

