AEW Star Jeff Hardy Is Facing Felony DUI Charge

Jeff Hardy, 44 years old, current AEW wrestler and former WWE star was arrested early Monday morning in Florida.

He was pulled over on the I-95 interstate by Highway Patrol after calls were received about a driver being potentially impaired in Volusia County.

The wrestler was charged with his third DUI offense in the last 10 years as well as driving under license suspension. Hardy was then taken to Volusia County Jail. His bond is $3,500. This a felony in the third degree.

Law enforcement explained that Hardy was swerving and failed to stay in his lane and ran off the roadway. When he was pulled over, he admitted to drinking earlier that day and agreed to take two breathalyzer tests. The readings were 0.294 and 0.291. The legal limit is 0.08 in Florida.

Three police officers were very concerned about Hardy’s state after he was pulled over. They each had their guns drawn and pointed at the wrestler, according to TMZ.

Video Footage From the Arrest of Hardy

TMZ obtained police video footage of the incident prior to the arrest. In the video, it can be seen that after police pulled him over in his white Dodge Charger, they approached the vehicle and began shouting orders through Hardy’s closed windows.

It did not seem that he was being compliant with the officers. Then the police pulled out their guns. Hardy eventually opened the door to his vehicle without problems. At that time, the officers were able to remove him from the vehicle without trouble.

Also seen in the video, Hardy was in a Jacksonville Jaguars T-shirt and was not able to stand and walk properly. He was whispering and mumbling answers to law enforcement.

While he was being questioned, he admitted to taking Fireball shots prior to driving his vehicle. Officers then took Hardy away from the highway to a parking lot nearby to undergo field sobriety testing.

He stumbled through each test and was arrested for a DUI several minutes later.

The wrestler bonder out of the jail on Monday evening. He was charged with the felony DUI and two misdemeanor charges. He is scheduled for a hearing in court for his case on Tuesday afternoon.

Hardy’s Previous Charges and Wrestling Career

Hardy is a North Carolina native. He was arrested in North Carolina in 2018 and 2019 for DUI charges. Also, Hardy was arrested in July 2019 for public intoxication in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He is known best for his style in the WWE ring. Also, his high-flying theatrics in the WWE Attitude Era and after made him a favorite to the fans and started a legacy that remains current.

Hardy’s Current Wrestling Career

The wrestler was released by WWE after another stint in 2021. At the beginning of 2022, he was wrestling with Matt for AEW.

He is described by WWE as one of the top popular Champions of WWE of all time. Hardy is known as The Charismatic Enigma. He is half of The Hardy Boyz duo alongside his brother Matt.

The pair were scheduled to wrestle in the World Tag Title 3-way Ladder Match going up against the Young Bucks, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus on Wednesday during AEW Dynamite. At this time it is unknown if the arrest will have an effect on the match.

Written by Marrissa Kay

