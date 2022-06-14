If It’s Totally Unbelievable Republicans Will Offer It as an Alternative Fact

Don't like to read?

Polls were taken about critical issues in America and the position of those who call themselves “Republicans,” are in direct opposition. They defend their refusal to listen to the majority of the American people with some of the most ignorant and laughable excuses ever heard. One very current example is the growth of domestic terrorism in America.

Lone gunmen, often armed with assault rifles, continue to murder innocent men, women, and children. Sadly, these deaths of Americans in churches, schools, malls, movie theaters, bars, concerts, the workplace, and any other normal venue are not unusual, they occur more frequently than days on the calendar.

What will Republicans do to end these tragedies? Nothing. They believe the second amendment is more important than human life. However, the truth is that there is nothing in the second amendment which guarantees the right of any civilian to own military weapons, and there is nothing to prevent a law requiring comprehensive background checks for all gun purchases.

But their lies and conspiracy theories get even crazier.

Yesterday, the select committee investigating the failed coup on January 6, 2021, revealed an incident that happened on election night, 2020. It is very possible that the insurrection, and all of the moronic unnecessary, and futile lawsuits, and court filings might not have happened if egomaniac Donald Trump had not listened to an intoxicated Rudy Giuliani.

As it became obvious that Trump was going to lose as key states voted for Joe Biden, Giuliani told Trump that he should declare victory and demand a halt to the voting process. The malignant narcissist ignored his competent advisers and took the advice of his drunken and disgraced lawyer. The big lie continues.

Ethan Grey is a former Republican who now frequently votes for Democrats. He summed up the Republican position on everything today in two sentences, proving they have no interest in serving most Americans.

“They can tell people what to do, and second, you cannot tell them what to do.”

This analogy is accurate. For more than 40 years right-wing politicians have ignored their purpose, to serve the people of the United States of America. They continue to ignore the polls and vote according to the demands of special interests who constantly stuff money in their pockets.

“The truth lives here,” and many issues would not exist if members of the once GOP voted in accordance with the will of the people. The NRA gun lobby continues to prevent significant changes in our gun laws. Universal healthcare would be a reality if the lobbies representing insurance companies and for-profit hospitals did not exist. The lobby serving the pharmaceutical companies owns many of our congressmen, and extremely bloated prices continue to literally bankrupt American families. Abortion, same-sex marriage, and growing attacks on transsexuals would not be political issues without the lobby known as the “Christian Religious Right.” Every major corporation has a lobby, but you and I do not. Is this Constitutional?

How much longer will the American people accept the obstruction of laws designed to enhance the lives of the majority. How much longer will we accept their lies, which they refer to as “alternative facts?”

Every time Trump, Moscow Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Kevin McCarthy, Ron Johnson, and many, many more who sit on the right side of the aisle open their mouths, everything they say is a lie.

Please make voting in every election your number one priority, your future, the future of those you love, and the continued existence of your country depend upon it.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

