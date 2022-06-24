Uvalde Mayor Slamming State Agency Investigating the School Massacre

Don't like to read?

The Uvalde, Texas mayor Don McLaughlin was frustrated with the changing information about the May 24 shooting of 19 children and two teachers. He said he is tired of being kept in the dark about the uncovered evidence.

McLaughlin criticized Col. Steven McCraw, the leader of Texas DPS (Department of Public Safety). The mayor told locals he was sore and was never briefed on how the investigation was going. He said he thinks McCraw is creating misleading information to alienate the state troopers and Texas Rangers’ actions about who responded to the shooting. McLaughlin stated:

Colonel McCraw has continued to, whether you want to call it, lie, leak, mislead or mistake information to distance his troopers and Rangers from the response. Every briefing, he leaves out the number of his officers and Rangers on the scene that day.

Earlier in the day, McCraw emerged in front of Texas lawmakers, attacking law enforcement’s response to the massacre and criticizing the Uvalde school district police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo’s decision.

Uvalde School DSistrict Police Chief Pete Arredondo has not spoken publicly since the incident. He was on administrative leave while the internal affairs investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting sent three students to Children’s Hospital. His status is still pending.

McLaughlin told residents in a meeting that he was enraged that he could not get the answers, expressed that he has no adherence to anyone, and confirmed he could not run for mayor again.

The mayor said he asked for body camera videos from agencies that responded to the shooting and never received any.

McLaughlin said that the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school where 19 students and two teachers died in a shooting incident last month would be demolished.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

