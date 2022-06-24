Supreme Court Strips Women’s Rights

Don't like to read?

It is a sad day for American women all over the nation as their right to choose has been stripped from them. The Supreme Court has just overturned Roe v. Wade ultimately ending 50 years of federal abortion rights.

On June 24, in a six to three decision, the Supreme Court undid the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973. This subject has been highly debated for decades and the court’s controversial ruling was expected by many.

Since the court’s decision, many people took to social media to voice their opinions. House Speaker held a press conference saying, “This morning the radical Supreme Court is eviscerating Americans’ rights and endangering their health and safety.”

MSNBC posted on Twitter about the Supreme Court’s ruling. One person replied to their post saying, “This isn’t just a loss of women’s rights, it’s the precipice to a complete decimation of the 14th Amendment’s right to privacy.”

Others made comments like: “Guns- yes, Women’s Rights-NO, This is appalling!” or “Yeah, NO state rights for guns, state rights for abortion.”

The decision was read over a loudspeaker outside of the courthouse. Protestors outside of the building immediately erupted in chants, shouts, and boos.

The Supreme Court ruling now allows states to make decisions about abortion rights. However, many feel this ruling is appalling and strips women’s rights from them.

Many states don’t have protection for women who have been a victim of rape or incest. This means they could be forced to carry a pregnancy to full term; giving birth to a child created from trauma.

Thirteen states in the U.S. have trigger laws meaning they could immediately stop abortions now that the Supreme Court has ruled.

Women have fought for decades to have the same equality as men. The Supreme Court’s ruling has created women’s right to take a huge step backward.

