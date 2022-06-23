Verdict Against Bill Cosby Was Called an Astonishing Victory

Don't like to read?

After the jury of the Bill Cosby civil suit determined that he abused Judy Huth sexually, his team called the verdict an “astonishing victory.” The verdict awarded Huth the $500,000 verdict. However, they voted 9-3 to not award her punitive damages. Also, Cosby’s team plans to appeal the decision.

A statement from Andrew Wyatt, a Cosby spokesperson, states the comedian and actor was awarded an “astonishing victory” when the jury made their verdict.

The trial was brought on by Huth when she claimed that 64-year-old Cosby sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. She claimed that he lured her and her friend to the Playboy mansion. The plaintiff also alleged that the defendant brought her to a bedroom alone and removed his pants then began to sexually abuse her.

Why They See This as an “Astonishing Victory”

On Tuesday, the jurors determines that Cosby was liable for the abuse of Huth when she was a teenager. However, she was not awarded any punitive damages. That is why Cosby and his team see this as a victory.

His spokesperson said Jennifer Bonjean, Cosby’s attorney, will be appealing the verdict. It was also said that Huth will not get a payday.

The statement continued by saying his lawyer will be back in court in the next few weeks to appeal the verdict to avoid Cosby paying Huth or her legal bills which are over $3 million. They also said that if the jury had awarded Huth punitive damages, it would’ve been near $10 million or more. That would be a horrible loss to the legal efforts and a major loss to Cosby and his family.

Huth’s Lawyer’s Response to the Cosby Team’s Plan to Appeal

Huth attorney Gloria Allred, a women’s rights activist and a high-powered lawyer. Allred addressed the verdict as a win going towards change. On Tuesday, she said to reports outside of the court that Cosby was held responsible for what happened.

Furthermore, she said that the spokesperson is wrong in regards to Wyatt’s statement. The spokesperson seems to be attempting to take the victory of Cosby’s defeat.

She also said that Huth does not have any bills with the law firm and the $3 million that Wyatt mentioned seems to be imaginary. It is possible the number came from hiring lawyers to defend Cosby from the lawsuit.

Bill Cosby Interview With Oprah

Then, Allred references a past interview that Cosby did with Oprah. During that interview, he said to believe a child when they say they are being fondled. Also, it was added that the jurors did believe the allegations by awarding the $500,000 compensatory damages. Allred expressed that she is proud of her client and the courage Huth showed as well as the victory.

The jurors were asked to determine if the defendant acted with malice, oppression, or fraud. If they had determined yes, then punitive damages would have been awarded. At the time of deliberations, the jurors had a hard time coming to an agreement on that specific question.

