Will Kevin McCarthy Be the Next Hypocrite Trump Throws “Under the Bus?”

If someone is loyal to Trump, they will eventually pay for their ignorance. I lost count of the number of men and women Trump “threw under the bus” over the last five years. One word which does not pay homage to the malignant narcissist and your relationship is over. You have become nothing more than another of his millions of enemies.

Kevin McCarthy is the House Minority Leader who was one of many inside the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. During the failed coup attempt, he sent messages to White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, that denounced Trump’s coup attempt, begged him to encourage Trump to stop the assault, and claimed he was ‘done with him once and for all.’ Of course, McCarthy is another right-wing hypocrite who changed his position 180 degrees just days later, and continues to support “the big lie.”

However, the revelation of McCarthy’s initial response is enough for Trump to turn on another ally.

McCarthy is also under fire from Trump for not including more fake Republicans on the select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. The truth is that Nancy Pelosi and others originally asked for six men or women from the right-side of the aisle to participate. McCarthy would not allow them to be involved. Eventually, only Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who voted to impeach the traitor, joined the investigation. Of course, in Republican standard operation procedure, McCarthy lied.

“Pelosi got to pick and choose,” McCarthy told reporters Wednesday, adding that there would be “no different outcome” had he seated some of his members on the select panel. Noting that he’s recently spoken to Trump about the matter, McCarthy replied an emphatic “no” when asked if the former president’s regrets indicate the Jan. 6 hearings are proving effective.

Again, more lies. Insiders claim that Trump is “sweating bullets.” He knows the truth, and the committee is nailing him from multiple directions. I admit that I am not optimistic about the degree to which Trump will be prosecuted, but anyone who looks at the facts is convinced that he is the greatest traitor in American history, and regardless of how severe the punishment might be, he has earned his own fate.

McCarthy is a perfect example of today’s “Republicans.” They have no resemblance to the men and women who served the American people 50 years ago. These actors are members of the Trump Party, the American Fascist Party, or whatever they call themselves in private today.

The committee has discovered the ‘money trail’ which helped the rioters on January 6 fund their travel and other expenses over the few days our democracy was under attack.

The pieces of the puzzle are coming together. A plethora of facts has been linked together proving once and for all that Trump and multiple members of today’s Republican Party in name only planned the darkest day in American history long before January 6.

McCarthy was just one of the players in this dark comedy of errors. There were many participants in the plan to overthrow the government of the United States, including the leaders of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys. We know that Trump is the leader of white supremacists and Neo-Nazi groups in America. However, members of the House and Senate were also complicit in the attempt to change the results of our 2020 election.

The ultimate truth is that Trump will do and say anything which will save himself. He is loyal to no one, including his own family. I have never read about or created a more despicable character in my novels than Donald John Trump.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Marrissa Kay

