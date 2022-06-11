Why Republicans Deny Proof That January 6 Was an Attempted Coup and Insurrection

Don't like to read?

They lie. Trump supporters, Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, and others are desperately attempting to remake the January 6 failed coup into what it was not, a protest. It was an extremely violent effort to overthrow the government of the United States of America by Trump’s Neo-Nazi supporters. Why? The answer is simple and I would never lie because “the truth lives here.”

Not a single politician, Republican or Democrat, or fake news network would exist without voters and viewers who choose to be ignorant and hide their bad decision to support the worst man in the world. Trump is many things, a failure at everything, a liar, a malignant narcissist, a fascist, and a sore loser, none of which are valid reasons to believe and agree with his baseless but continuous big lie.

Traitors on the right continue to claim that the insurrection was spontaneous, and a “peaceful protest.” Thursday night’s broadcast of the select committee’s hearings offered irrefutable proof that Trump and leaders of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers planned the event weeks before he ordered them to halt the certification of the Electoral College vote in front of the White House.

“We were invited by the president of the United States,” a member of the mob screams, in footage from the attack, as the video opens.

Next, Robert Schornack, who a chyron tells us was sentenced to 36 months probation, says in a committee interview, “What really made me want to come was the fact that you know, I had supported Trump all that time. I did believe, you know, that the election was being stolen, and Trump asked us to come.”

“He personally asked us to come to D.C. that day,” Eric Barber, charged with theft and unlawful demonstration in the Capitol, says in another interview. “And I thought, for everything he’s done for us, if this is the only thing he’s going to ask from me, I’ll do it.”

Opening statements by chairman Bennie G. Thompson, (Rep-Miss), and the leading Republican, Liz Cheney, (R-Wy), were based on facts and confirmed what I and other political writers have known for 16 months, Trump planned, organized, and ordered the execution of a coup in an attempt to remain in power. He sought to defy the will of the people. He broke his oath of office on inauguration day, January 20, 2017.

Read the following definition, and you tell me if Trump should be prosecuted for the greatest crime against the United States of America.

Treason: “The crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government.”

Members of his administration and members of the House and Senate who colluded with him must receive the same punishment.

We, the people, cannot allow anyone to serve in our government who is not loyal to their country, and refuse to keep their oaths of office, “to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.”

The truth is the Republican Party has not existed for nearly a decade. Those who call themselves Republicans abandoned the once Grand Old Party’s principles, morals, and platform long ago when the first members of the TEA Party were allowed to run for office under the flag of the GOP. Today it is nothing but a memory.

However, today’s fake Republicans will continue to support Trump and his fascist agenda because they have nothing else. They oppose every issue important to the majority of the American people.

