Amazon’s Glow Is 55% Cheaper for Prime Members

Amazon lowered the cost of the Glow Interactive Video-Call and Projector by 55% ahead of Prime Day.

The gadget has an 8-inch screen with a projector creating a 19-inch touch-sensitive surface in front of it. It became broadly available in the US this year.

The interactive video-call and projector system has a touch screen allowing children to play games while video chatting or interacting with their parents, family, and friends. Adults can join the fun games with their kids by using their smartphones, tablets, or other mobile devices. The Glow device included a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids + and an array of compatible games.

Parents and caregivers can also set up profiles for children to make it easier for them to find and connect with friends. The Amazon Kids + subscription also provides access to age-appropriate content that children can enjoy.

Amazon has partnered with trusted content providers to make sure that the content is developmentally appropriate for children of all ages. For example, the app includes videos of things like trains, cars, and trucks that children can watch.

If people don’t mind their children playing digital games, the Glow is just what they may be looking for. The device offers more interactive features making it an excellent choice for parents. The Glow will let your kids interact with play card games, and storybooks, creating digital art and solving puzzles. If you’re familiar with Tangram Bits, it works with the device so your kids can solve digital puzzles with physical pieces.

The Glow is a tough sell at its normal price of $330, But on Prime Day, it’s cheaper than buying a Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet. The Glow is currently selling for $150 on Amazon.

