Climate Protesters Targets Last Supper Painting at Royal Academy

Climate change protesters glued and sprayed a paint message to the artwork copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” painting. The message read “no new oil” and attached their hands to the frame.

“The Last Supper” painting celebrates the point in the Bible when Jesus gathered his disciples to eat before one of his disciples betrayed him. Da Vinci’s student Giovanni Antonio Boltraffio or Giovanni Boltraffio replicated “The Last Supper” painting from a 15th-century original created by Da Vinci.

According to demonstration video footage, climate change protesters targeted “The Last Supper” on Tuesday, asking the British government to stop giving new gas and oil licenses. Just Stop Oil also encouraged members of Britain’s art associations to support their peaceful resistance.

A Vincent Van Gogh painting was also glued by activists in London and vandalized another work at the Manchester Art Gallery and the National Gallery in London.

Authorities confirmed that they arrested three people on suspicion of criminal damage. According to the Royal Academy, they summoned the police after demonstrators demanded to close the gallery. On Monday, the Just Stop Oil group urged the British government to stop drilling new oil and gas licenses.

The group encourages global leaders to keep their promises to slash greenhouse gas emissions to end climate change. Scientists agree that to control global warming, the world’s temperature must reduce by 2100.

Just Stop Oil organized the protest to stop the new oil and gas production. A child educationist from Leeds, Lucy Porter, took part in the demonstration and said the disruption would continue until young people knew they were doing this protest for them. Authorities have not confirmed whether the activists harmed “The Last Supper” painting during the rally.

Six climate protesters were arrested and charged with conspiracy for causing nuisance after going on foot and sitting on the racetrack start line during the Sunday British Grand Prix in Silverstone in southern England.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of damian entwistle‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Ungry Young Man‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License