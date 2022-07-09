Republican Propaganda Machine Intentionally Divides Nation Distorting Facts

Don't like to read?

Ronald (Ronnie) Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump. These are the last four Republican presidents. Each of them proved that the right-wing has no idea how to serve a nation of 331 million people. Each of them used the same fiscal policy and is responsible for today’s unacceptable national debt which will not be paid until my granddaughters are in their graves: hopefully.

Bill Clinton, a Democrat, was the only president since 1981 to end the national debt and leave the office with a surplus in our national treasury. Bush 43 changed all that.

He continued the policy of “trickle down economics,” which claimed that if we give more money to the super-rich, they will create jobs and benefit all Americans. This has been proven to be the biggest lie in American history. Bush also placed our nation in two costly, unwinnable wars.

For the last 27 years, Fox News misled the American people from the truth and has only become more revolting in its efforts to divide our nation since 2017. I am tired of writing about the fact that one fake news agency has caused more harm to the future of our nation than any effort by a foreign entity in America’s history. But “the truth lives here,” and I am obligated to expose the facts.

Fox has never been a credible news agency in its 27 years, but when it refused to be truthful about the insurrection on January 6, 2021, denying that the darkest day in American history was an attempted coup by a sitting president, every man, and woman with average intelligence questioned its intent and its loyalty to the American people. However, its management remains more concerned with advertising revenue than the future of our country.

Like President Obama, Joe Biden faced huge obstacles when they entered office in 2009 and 2021. The sad part of this truth is that George W. Bush inherited an economy that was undoubtedly the most successful in modern history. Trump experienced an easy path from President Obama’s efforts to restore economic security after the many failures of our 43rd president and his incompetent administration. The failed businessman nearly bankrupted our nation once again after failing to lead our country in the fight against a deadly and costly pandemic.

Every Republican president since Eisenhower, who benefitted from a nation in full recovery from WWII, must have failed his high school economics class. Giving more money to greedy rich people will never help the economic situation of low-income and impoverished Americans. Sadly, the main reason for this enormous failure is simply because none of them cared. Their purpose was to protect the profits of special interests, our nation’s millionaires and billionaires.

Fox continues to hide the truth and misdirect the facts. Its very existence is a huge dark spot in our nation. If it had never been given a broadcast license by the FCC in 1995, our country would be in a very different place today.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

