Cannabis Company Emits Mysterious Rose-Colored Light Over Australian Town

A small Australian town’s residents were a bit bewildered earlier this week when they spotted a bizarre rose-colored light shining in the night sky. Some guessed it might be from an alien spacecraft, a radiation beam, or a portal leading to another world, but no one thought to blame the light on a local cannabis facility.

The residents in Mildura, a town in Northern Victoria, reacted to the mysterious pink light with questions. Tammy Szumowski captured the fascinating sight with her camera. When posting her photos on social media, she asked others’ ideas about the light’s origin.

Amy Jones commented that she was hanging her laundry to dry and assumed it was the sunset. Another suggestion was that “it might be a radiation beam intended to start reducing COVID’s effects,” according to Nature World News.

One woman said the rose-colored light was so bizarre that she considered donning a tin foil hat. She also recalled her sister-in-law’s joke that aliens meant to pick up, but the address they had was incorrect. However, her dad was not impressed. He told everyone to “finish dinner quickly because the world was ending.”

Unfortunately for science fiction buffs, the answer was quite earthly and “far more mundane,” according to The Guardian. The Cann Group, an Australian pharmaceutical company, forgot to lower its blackout blinds before turning on the red spectrum lights used to grow its cannabis crop.

#Mildura and surrounds were treated to a spectacular sight tonight when a red light appeared in the sky.

Was it aliens?

An aurora?

No, it appears to have been the hydroponic lights from a medicinal cannabis farm reflecting off cloud which is somehow the most Mildura answer ever. pic.twitter.com/Wfy63tRrng — Sarah Tomlinson (@sarah_tomlinson) July 19, 2022

Cann’s Mildura facility received its license to cultivate and supply medicinal marijuana products. After the public’s reaction to the strange light, they vowed to remember to lower the blinds in the future.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

