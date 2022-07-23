Eliminating Incumbents Will Save the Constitution

Don't like to read?

If you watched the televised hearings about the failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021, I ask you to read the following and tell me what it means to you.

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

This is from section three of the 14th Amendment. Although Donald Trump has not been tried for treason yet, as he should be, the hearings offer conclusive proof that he has “given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof,” thus referring to his instructions prior to the insurrection and phone calls between himself and the leaders of at least two Neo-Nazi groups who were leading the attempted coup. He also communicated with Republican members of the House and Senate during the riot.

The evidence is overwhelming that Trump planned, organized, and executed the attempted coup. According to the 14th Amendment, Trump is forbidden from running for any office again. If this is not enforced, the Constitution is void. For all intents and purposes, it no longer exists.

Trump’s Supreme Court continues to violate or plans to violate other Amendments to the Law of the Land. This is conclusive proof that America is over. If the Constitution no longer exists, neither does the United States of America.

Don’t be fooled by anyone in the most corrupt government in all of the developed nations. Trump violated the Constitution every one of the 1,460 days he was in office, and both parties were fully aware of this fact. From his attempted Muslim ban, his efforts to bribe the president of a foreign nation, constant violations of the emoluments clause, to his attempt to overthrow our government, every day, in some way, he spat on our most sacred document. Every member of our government, Democrat and Republican, knew what he was doing and allowed him to continue. Not once did a single individual speak up and tell the truth.

Although he was impeached twice, thanks to Moscow Mitch McConnell, he never received a fair trial. Republicans had agreed to acquit him before the trials began. This is your government, not mine.

So, don’t be surprised if Trump’s name is on the ballot on Nov. 5, 2024. The Constitution means nothing anymore. If you are in a position of power, wealthy, and white, you can do anything you choose and never pay for your crimes.

Every day our government laughs at the American people. They know that most of our nation’s voters are ignorant about what happens in Washington, and making fools of us is “child’s play.”

Congress will never agree to term limits, but we can force them to do the right thing. Any candidate with an “I” or “Inc” next to his or her name signifies that that person is an “incumbent.” If we vote all incumbents out of office, our government will notice. We have the power if we stand together.

The most important dates in your life are Nov. 8, 2022, and Nov. 5, 2024. Your vote does count.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

CATO Institue: An Exit Survey of Trump’s Constitutional Misdeeds; by Ilya Shapiro

The Leadership Conference on Civil Rights: Trump Administration Civil and Human Rights Rollbacks

Featured and Top Image by Manny Becerra Courtesy of Unsplash – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Joseph Chan Courtesy of Unsplash – Creative Commons License