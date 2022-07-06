Could the 2024 Republican Primary Season Become a Battle Between Trump and a Real Republican?

Don't like to read?

Trump was a Democrat, then he was a Republican, but he never really cared about either party because he never was a real American. I continue to believe that he will not be a candidate in 2024, but if I am wrong, it is a possibility that the battle for the nomination will be between Trump, a fascist and a wannabe dictator, and a real Republican, Liz Cheney, (Rep-Wy).

The only hope for a resurgence of what little is left of the once Grand Old Party is to have a true Republican running under the banner of the former “party of Lincoln.”

Representative Cheney has become the primary voice of the hearings conducted by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, failed coup attempt. While the mainstream media continues to claim that the battle for the Republican nomination will be between Trump and fellow fascist Ron DeSantis, the worst governor in Florida’s history, Ms. Cheney has suggested that if Trump does declare his intention to run again, she may oppose his nomination by running against him.

“The truth lives here,” and I claim that the last true Republican to make a run for the presidency, a man of principles, intellect, and devotion to his country based on decades-old Republican policy was our 41st President, George H.W. Bush. His son was not a bad man, but he was a terrible president. It was obvious when he ran in 2000 that he was completely incompetent, unfit, and did not share his father’s belief in what it means to be a true Republican: how smaller government and individual and personal rights were at the center of everything the GOP stood for since its inception.

The truth is that although most Republicans, both real and pretend, idolize Ronald Reagan. However, for the majority of Americans, we remember it was Reagan who began the end of the GOP: Trump simply encouraged the final and fatal implosion. Reagan began wars on the working class and women almost immediately. His support of Christianity resulted in the Christian Religious Right which controls the votes of his party today, in direct violation of the first amendment.

Ms. Cheney will be opposed by Trump loyalists, his brainwashed cult. However, if he delays his intent to run until after the midterm elections, and if he is indicted for treason as he should be, how many supporters will remain in his camp, knowing that it would be nearly impossible for him to win in 2024?

It is rare for any man or woman who sits on the right side of the Capitol Building to simply do the right thing. All real Americans commend Ms. Cheney and fellow Republican, Adam Kinzinger, for standing up for the Constitution.

What concerns me is the fact that our government officials are rarely punished for their crimes. Not a single one of Trump’s attorneys have been punished for lying in both federal and state courts after the “big lie,” and Trump’s efforts to overthrow the “most secure and honest election in history.”

I would love to see primaries pitting Trump and Ms. Cheney against each other. He would be very overmatched. She would not be as ignorant as his challengers in 2016 who played into his game of attack, attack, attack, and ignore the issues completely.

By James Turnage, Novelist

