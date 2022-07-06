Officials Charge Highland Park Shooter With 7 Counts of 1st Degree Murder

Don't like to read?

Officials have charged the Illinois man, who went on a 4th of July shooting rampage during a parade in Highland Park, with seven counts of first-degree murder. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 21, is accused of planning the killing spree for weeks prior to the incidents. Prosecutors have also stated the suspect will have additional charges in the shooting spree that left seven people dead and injured dozens of others.

Crimo’s family has had deep roots in the Highland community. His grandfather was born in the city and is buried 13 miles outside of the town. His father once ran for mayor.

A friend of the suspect called officials in April 2019 saying the then-teen was suicidal. Roughly four months later, a family member reported that Crimo had threatened to “Kill everyone.” Authorities removed a sword, a dagger, and 16 knives from the home. Lake County Sheriff Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli stated at that time officials saw no cause to arrest Crimo.

Investigators are currently combing over the suspect’s social media life, some of which displays concerning imagery.

The suspect’s uncle, Paul Crimo, stated that the younger family member did not receive a college education and spent most of his time on social media aspiring to be an artist and rapper on YouTube. Most of the aspiring rapper’s lyrics refer to mass shootings. One of his videos shows a cartoon gunman pointing a large rifle while other figures spurt blood. Near the end of the music video, the cartoon gunman is seen laying in a pool of blood near police cars.

The uncle said he lives in the same home as the suspect and “saw no signs of trouble.” He added that if he had. he would have alerted officials.

After officials seized his knives, Crimo acquired five firearms, including some pistols, possibly a shotgun, and two AR-style rifles. The uncle stated he was unsure where his nephew acquired the weapon used in the July 4 shooting.

The shooter’s mother was recorded standing in the rain arguing with officials. She used vulgar language and gestures, according to the news reporter. Officials closed down a UPS store located three blocks from the shooting. Crimo’s mother apparently owned a mailbox at the location.

If he is convicted of murdering the seven victims, Crimo would receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Written by Sheena Robertson

