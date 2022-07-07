‘Flip Flopper’ Lindsey Graham Forced to Testify in Georgia

Don't like to read?

In 2015 and 2016, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was a huge critic of the least qualified presidential candidate in American history. He made many revealing and damning statements about Trump’s character, lack of intelligence, racist beliefs, and lack of knowledge about America in general. This is just one of many.

December 2015: “You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell. He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot. He doesn’t represent my party. He doesn’t represent the values that the men and women who wear the uniform are fighting for. … He’s the ISIL man of the year.”

However, in what has become the new policy of the former Republican Party, in January 2017, Graham joined his fellow hypocrites and became one of Trump’s most avid supporters.

When Trump was impeached twice for violating the Constitution and his oath of office, it was Graham who stood next to Moscow Mitch McConnell and promised that his Fuhrer would be acquitted. America’s biggest traitor was refused a fair trial and proved once and for all that, if you are given the title of President of the United States, you are above the law.

Graham’s loyalty to Trump has placed him in the center of an investigation in the state of Georgia. A special grand jury in Fulton County is investigating possible criminal action ordered by Trump and executed by Rudy Giuliani and others in 2020. Graham has been subpoenaed as a witness in the investigation. His knowledge of efforts to alter the vote count in Georgia is paramount to their case. He was clearly more involved in the criminal attempts by Trump and his legal team than previously known.

Let’s keep my promise that “the truth lives here” and offer a fact the mainstream media will never tell you. Regardless of what they say to reporters, most Republicans in Washington despise Trump but are desperate to receive votes from the obese, orange man’s supporters. Graham’s attorneys are fighting the subpoena, calling it a “fishing expedition.”

However, it is a matter of record that Graham called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger directly, asking him to “find enough votes to move Georgia’s electoral votes to Trump.”

“It’s certainly alarming that a United States senator is being questioned about the events surrounding Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia officials to overturn the election results,” said Ray Zaccaro, a Democratic strategist and a former Senate aide who worked on voting rights legislation.

If the evidence confirms the suspicions of the prosecutor, Graham could be indicted for election fraud, for attempting to overturn certified election returns.

If you have read this far, I’m certain you are tired of hearing about Trump’s totally debunked claim of voter fraud, and any story about the 2020 election is of little interest. However, the implications are both shocking and revealing. It is highly probable that multiple men and women who call themselves “Republicans” were deeply involved in attempts to alter vote counts in multiple states, and fully aware of the plans for the January 6 failed coup attempt. The number of indictments could become overwhelming.

If there is any justice remaining in Washington, not only will Trump be charged with treason, dozens of right-wing politicians who colluded with him will be charged with sedition. If anyone is allowed to remain above the law, lawlessness will reign free and corruption will completely destroy our government, and void the Constitution.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

NPR: Lindsey Graham will fight Georgia 2020 election subpoena, his lawyers say

The Hill: Graham’s relationship with Trump comes back to bite him; by Alexander Bolton

Featured and Top Image of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License