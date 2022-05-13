Don't like to read?

Donald Trump continues the “Big Lie” 555 days after “the Fairest and Most Secure Election in History,” and only stupid people believe him.

Trump’s own election czar swore that the 2020 election was “the fairest and most secure election in history.” The election was 555 days ago and Trump continues to cry ‘foul.’ He is nothing more than a whiny sore loser whose ego will not allow him to admit that he failed again.

“In the 21st century, there is a war between knowledge and ignorance, and ignorance is winning,” an anonymous person stated.

There has never been a single piece of evidence that the 2020 election was fraudulent, contrary to the 2016 fiasco which was undoubtedly “rigged” after collusion between Trump and Vladimir Putin, with an assist from Moscow Mitch McConnell who refused to inform the American people of this fact in October of 2016. However, white nationalists continue to claim that Trump won the election: these are “his people.” This situation has become a full-scale war between those who value freedom and human rights, vs those who would rebuild America into a fascist state.

Without a single shred of evidence, one reporter obtained these statements from those I refer to as “truth deniers.”

As a woman from Wisconsin told me, “I can’t really put my finger on it, but something just doesn’t feel right.” A man from Pennsylvania said, “Something about it just didn’t seem right.” A man from Arizona stated, “It didn’t smell right.”

Not once has any Trump supporter or Trump-supported candidate offered a legitimate reason to continue the “big lie.”

Over the last two decades, the Republican Party has offered America the least qualified men and women available. Trump is not qualified to run a lemonade stand. Others like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, and Matt Gaetz are a lethal virus given to our country by ignorant and bigoted voters. This situation continues.

Trump is endorsing another unqualified and fraudulent candidate in the state of Pennsylvania. His only reason for supporting the fraud is his loyalty to Trump and his lies.

Mehmet Oz, known as “Dr. Oz” on his failed and fallacious television show is running as a candidate of the Trump Party, “The American Fascist Party,” for the senate seat vacated by retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. But even the most adamant Trump supporter has doubts about such an unqualified man serving in the United States Senate.

“We love Trump, but we’ll be booing Oz,” said Pam, 46, a local educator who asked to give only her first name. She admitted one of the reasons she had turned up in the first place was to see how hostile her fellow Trump supporters would be towards the candidate.

And the booing has been consistent. Trump’s hold over right-wing extremists is in decline. They are obviously tired of hearing the same old lies over and over again from an old, white man whose intellect is undeniably insufficient to lead our nation into the future.

Let us be honest, in 2017 Moscow Mitch and his disjointed party surrendered to Trump, and are now complaining that he is harming the party’s future. Of course, they are simply scrambling to hold onto some resemblance to the once “Grand Old Party,” but the truth is it no longer exists. The “Party of Lincoln” is dead and buried. Not a single member of today’s Republican Party in name only is capable of or willing to serve the people of our country.

“The truth lives here,” and I can tell you that change will only come when all of these pretenders who occupy the right side of the Capitol Building are out of Washington. This is your country, not theirs, and your vote will count.

Op-ed by James Turnage

