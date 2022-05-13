North Korea Announces First COVID-19 Death

Don't like to read?

North Korea has announced its first COVID-19-related death after a mysterious fever gripped the nation, according to state media. Hundreds of thousands of people continue to suffer from this fever that started after they had multiple major public events in its capital city of Pyongyang on April 15 and 25, 2022. These public events included a military parade that did not require facemasks.

Kim Jong Un The leader of North Korea is concerned that the fever shows a central weak point in the epidemic prevention system they have in place stated KCNA. North Korea has refused COVAX and Chinese help with COVID-19 vaccination supplies.

Approximately 18,700 people with a fever are being held in isolation currently in North Korea when they had their first death. Around 350,000 people have had the fever with 18,000 recently catching a temperature. Roughly, 162,200 have recovered from the fever but state media officials have not released how many tested positive for COVID-19.

At least six people have died from the fever, and only one of them was confirmed to be COVID-19. To be specific the Omnicron variant. Kim Jong Un visited the Anti-Virus command center Thursday, after declaring a “gravest state of emergency” to inspect the situation and their response to the fever. He has also instated a lockdown Thursday.

Kim Jong Un “criticized that the simultaneous spread of fever with the capital area as a center shows that there is a vulnerable point in the epidemic prevention system we have already established,” according to KCNA.

Foreign Aid for The Outbreak In North Korea

Kwon Young-se, South Korea’s nominee for their unification minister, has expressed his willingness to aid their northern neighbors with COVID-19 medical supplies. The U.S. State Department’s spokesperson said in a statement that it does not plan to send vaccines to North Korea but does support international aid to young people in North Korea.

