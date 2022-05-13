This Is a Challenge to All Women, “If You Value Your Rights, It’s Time to Unify and Take Control of America’s Future”

Don't like to read?

I pay attention. I know that not all women support abortion. However, I do know that 66 percent of all Americans believe that Roe v Wade should not be overturned, which tells me that most women continue to support each other and their quest for equal rights in America.

I am frightened. I believe that the right-wing’s effort to end a woman’s right to make decisions about her own reproductive health is just the beginning. The ultimate goal of these old, white regressive men is to “put them back in their place.” Women will once again be treated as second or third-class citizens.

Sadly, the plan to subjugate women has escalated since the election of Ronald Reagan in 1980 and became more intense during Trump’s illegitimate administration. Religion’s interference in our government has been focused on controlling women and preventing them to exercise their personal rights. Trump’s efforts were based on his opinion that women have but one purpose. Millions of Americans voted for a confirmed sexist and sexual predator. I cannot help but wonder what right will be targeted next.

I read that some believe the next move in several red states is to prevent access to all forms of contraception. What will follow? Will your right to vote be rescinded? Will right-wing politicians remove your right to drive? Is it possible that they force women out of the workforce other than as food and cocktail waitresses, schoolteachers, and nurses? And what if you are a woman of color? The situation could and would be far worse.

The source of most of our nation’s problems is Fox News. Since 1995 this fake news/propaganda machine has intentionally divided our nation and attacked everyone other than old, white, right-wing extremists who fake their belief in Christianity. Their gods are money and power. The teachings of Jesus Christ mean nothing to them.

Tucker Carlson continues to prove that he is a depraved racist and bigot. Each story I write about him reveals a much more disgusting non-human. After constantly berating our country’s first black Supreme Court justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, the paid liar is now attacking President Biden’s second press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre. For Carlson, she has two strikes against her before she begins her job: she’s a woman, and she’s black. Oh, one more thing to “piss” Carlson off and one more reason in his little mind to attack her credibility: she is a lesbian.

Here’s what the disturbed, hate-filled failure had to say about Ms. Jean-Pierre.

Karine Jean-Pierre is our first out LGBTQ+ White House Press Secretary and that is all you need to know. It is a good thing, shut up and celebrate. That is why she got the job. She is in the right group and so is the Biden administration, which thinks exclusively in terms of groups and never in terms of individuals because individuals are messy and inconvenient, the group is all that matters.

This is exactly how they pick Supreme Court justices or vice presidents or members of the Federal Reserve Board… It’s really simple, show us your picture and we’ll tell you if you’re qualified for the job.

I doubt he can reach his true goal, to surpass Trump as the leader of white nationalism in America. It will be difficult. Since 2017 every member of today’s Republican Party in name only has revealed their true selves and their support for white supremacy.

Women have campaigned for full equality for decades. It’s long past the time they asked for what belongs to them. Women dominate our population and control the majority of our nation’s wealth. The fact that old white men have harmed our nation for generations points to a need for real change.

A better America, an America for all, requires a drastic change, and placing women of all races and colors in positions of power will end the 246-year failures of our nation’s government.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

DailyKos: UGH! Tucker Carlson of Fox News Attacks Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a Brazenly Racist Rant

NPR: Has Tucker Carlson created the most racist show in the history of cable news? By Dave Davies

Top and Featured Image by Lorie Shaull Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Thomas Hawk’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License