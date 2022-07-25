Hillary Clinton Was Right Trump Supporters Are a ‘Basket of Deplorables’

Don't like to read?

I have no respect for anyone who claims to be a Republican today or for any member of the voting public who continues to support Donald John Trump. There is no longer any doubt that Trump and his party are worthless and that not one of them is worthy of your vote. The men and women who continue to support the worst man in the world and attend his rallies are exactly what Hillary Clinton labeled them, a “basket of deplorables.”

Only white supremacists and men and women who support fascism and the end of the United States of America can offer their support for an old, obese man who hates our nation and supports his heroes, Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Trump is responsible for the loss of tens of thousands of lives for failing to lead our nation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He is the first man in America to attempt the overthrow of his own government for the sole purpose of remaining in power. An act of pure fascism. He is America’s most infamous traitor. Forty-four presidents before him respected our nation’s famed tradition of the peaceful transfer of power.

It is an undeniable fact that at least 74 million people who call themselves “Republicans” hate our nation and the Constitution which defines our country. After thousands of undeniable Constitutional violations and blatant lies, they voted for him in 2020. No one would believe this if it was a movie.

Okay, I have written about these facts for years, and history proves that I keep my promise that “the truth lives here,” the question is, ‘how can we save America?’ Republicans, by name only, have proven that they are the enemy of the majority of our nation’s people.

They have created a plutocracy that is in complete control of the future of America. Because the once Grand Old Party is owned by special interests, the only way to save America is to remove an entire party from Washington.

Trump’s influence over his party and his cult is in decline. Two of the most arrogant and despicable men in our nation’s history are fighting for control of the state of Florida. Trump and the worst governor in America, Ron DeSantis, will likely decide who will carry the Republican banner in 2024.

Trump’s repetitious lies and allegations have become tiresome. He is on a path to return to his life of irrelevance and humorous obscurity. He is incapable of accomplishing anything of value for our nation’s people and will be remembered as a buffoon who was nothing but a bad joke played on America for four very long and wasted years. His remembrance will be for his failures and not for anything which positively affected our country.

There is a very fine line between comedy and tragedy. Once a laughable caricature, Trump has become the greatest villain in the history of the world. He surpasses Genghis Khan, Adolf Hitler, Josef Stalin, Idi Amin, and Saddam Hussein as the most horrific and dangerous dictator in history. He sought to destroy the nation considered the greatest hope for democracy in history. And he may have succeeded.

Your vote is important. You can be the hero who saves your future and the future of your country.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

The Washington Post: Trump easily defeats DeSantis for ‘24 nod in Fla. straw poll of young conservatives; by Mark Moore

Politico: Trump and DeSantis fight for the heart of the GOP in Florida; by Matt Dixon and Hannah Farrow

NPR: Hillary Clinton’s ‘Basket Of Deplorables,’ In Full Context Of This Ugly Campaign; by Domenico Montanaro

Featured and Top Image by Mallory Benedict Courtesy of PBS NewsHour’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Mallory Benedict Courtesy of PBS NewsHour’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License