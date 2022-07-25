Matt Gaetz and Garrett Ziegler Speak for Trump Supporters

Don't like to read?

If You Continue to Support Donald Trump, Matt Gaetz and Garrett Ziegler Speak for You

I don’t watch replays of Trump’s hate rallies. I don’t listen to any “MAGA Republican” because I choose not to be lied to; in fact, I never watch “television news” and have not since Nov. 9, 2016. The millionaires sitting in front of the cameras cannot be trusted to offer the full truth. The “fourth estate” is but a memory.

As I was looking over yesterday’s events and what happened while I was sleeping, I came across two stories about Trump sycophants, Senator Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Garrett Ziegler. These two vile white men are representative of all Trump supporters. If you continue to stand with the old, obese, sexual predator, and white supremacist, this story is about you.

Garrett Ziegler was an aide to Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro. He was recently interviewed by members of the House select committee investigating the January 6 failed coup attempt. After the Q and A, Zeigler lashed out at the committee, using defamatory and racist verbiage.

His 27-minute rant began with a typical Trump-like attempt to make himself the victim. He made a baseless claim that he was being targeted because of his race and called the Jan. 6 investigation a “Bolshevistic anti-white campaign.” Ziegler added, “If you can’t see that, your eyes are freaking closed.”

According to the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, Ziegler’s rant used “offensive language” that the organization “typically” sees with “right-wing extremists.” In other words, “Bolshevistic” is code for Jewish.

Ziegler continued his “poor little me” routine, claiming that he was under attack because he was Christian and white. He accused the committee members of ‘using scare tactics.’ It’s almost hilarious that anyone who has enjoyed white privilege all of his life is attempting to use it as a detriment once he is exposed as a man who hates his country.

It is too easy to laugh at Matt Gaetz. The accused sexual predator representing Florida’s first district is just another mistake by the people of Florida. He has one big problem, he can’t keep his mouth shut.

Gaetz couldn’t resist an invitation to speak at the right-wing Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit on Saturday. His rambling turned into a misogynistic attack on all women as he attempted to denigrate women who support a woman’s right to choose her own mental and physical health.

“Have you watched these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies,” the Florida Congressman asked at the convention held at the Tampa Convention Center in Florida.

“The people are just disgusting. Like, why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.”

Gaetz is an immature frat boy who has no respect for women and has likely never encountered a real woman in his pitiful life. It is an embarrassment to Florida and the House of Representatives that a mindless and arrogant fool like Gaetz is allowed to vote for bills affecting all Americans.

These two self-serving seditionists are the result of the disease passed onto our nation in 2016. There are cures for this plague, but I doubt the courage of the American people to do the right thing. We are divided, and this condition is incurable. The question now is can our nation survive until Trump’s cult loses their earthly bonds or move to a more suitable country like Russia and takes the strain on the Constitution with them.

“The truth lives here,” and the last 18 months have exposed one undeniable fact, Trump is of no use to anyone, including his handler, Vladimir Putin. He continues to be a failure, never accomplishing anything of relevance in 76 years. Supporting Trump after his unquestionable crimes were revealed proves one of two things. Either you are too dumb to be allowed to vote, or you are a member of Trump’s Neo-Nazi army.

Your vote can eradicate the disease called Trumpism. Rid Washington of all his “MAGA Republicans.”

It sounds to me like Garrett Ziegler left his J6 committee interview feeling very scared. (He worked with Navarro and helped the Sidney Powell band of crazies gain access to Trump for the famous Dec. 18, 2020 meeting) https://t.co/hAP7fXvits — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) July 20, 2022

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Daily KOS: Former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler throws racist, sexist temper tantrum after Jan. 6 interview; by Rebekah Sager

Daily KOS: ‘Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb’: Matt Gaetz condemns pro-choice activists; by Lauren Sue

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License