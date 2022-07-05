How Domestic Terrorism and the Christian Religious Right Are Connected

Don't like to read?

Let me remind you of the first line of the First Amendment in the Bill of Rights: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” This intent to make our nation’s government religion-free was priority number one at the Constitutional Convention in 1787. The final reason our founding fathers, all wealthy and respected men, left England for the “New World” was a decision by King George III to declare the Anglican Church the only religion accepted in the British Empire. This was the ultimate slap in the face to men who believed in absolute freedom and the limited power of the monarchy. Contrary to the lies offered by Christian leaders and those who call themselves “Republicans,” few of our founding fathers were Christians, they were Deists.

Before I continue, please know that this is not meant to be an attack on any one religion, it is an effort to make all Americans aware of the evils of men who seek power over others, and riches beyond your dreams. This is an intent to expose the hypocrisy of men whose personal ambitions have no relationship to the worship of a God.

The right to practice the religion of your choice, or none at all, is of greater importance than most Americans realize. The current situation is at the core of why our government is completely dysfunctional today. Our elected officials have either forgotten or have chosen to ignore their purpose. Our nation is not a democracy, it is a country whose people elect men and women expected to listen to the people who elected them and take those needs and hopes to Washington, and vote for issues important to the majority of all Americans. This is far from what happens today. They refuse to serve us, they rule over us.

Lobbyists who represent special interests buy votes for the billionaires who pay them exorbitant salaries. The result is the creation of a millionaire’s club consisting of 535 wealthy and powerful individuals who discard their promises and their purpose after winning elections.

In the 1980s Ronald Reagan’s support for the Christian religion led the way to the creation of the Christian Religious Right. With the influence of one religion over an entire political party, personal issues and personal rights came under attack and escalated into political issues which are tearing our nation apart.

Our founding fathers were wise men. Religious leaders have one purpose, to help their followers live more spiritual, more fulfilling, and happier lives. However, as demonstrated by the most corrupt government in the free world, power corrupts. For decades the men who call themselves “Evangelical Leaders” sought control over every decision made on the Hill, and continue attempts to decide who lives in the White House. Today, not a single man or woman on the right side of the aisle casts a vote without the permission of these fake Christians.

Nothing proves this more than the action of a biased and politicized Supreme Court on one of the darkest days in American history, June 24, 2022.

The overturn of Roe v Wade should never have happened, and not because it was the worst decision ever by a corrupt and unqualified Court. In 1973, the issue of a woman’s right to make decisions about her own physical and mental health should never have been placed before the Supreme Court. This is a personal, human right. Sadly, Christian leaders decided long ago that women have no rights. Their purpose, their only purpose is to serve the needs of men and procreate. This is why a one-celled organism has priority over a woman’s right to choose the future of her own body.

So, you might wonder about my past. I was raised Catholic. I was an altar boy, and before I learned that Catholic priests are not allowed to marry, I considered the priesthood as a vocation. However, by high school, I had a long list of questions. Not a single satisfactory answer was forthcoming from the priests or nuns. Today I am one of nearly 70 million Americans who reject organized religion. Don’t mistake this for a refusal to seek a more spiritual life every day of my existence. I simply don’t feel the need for another man’s instructions about how to live.

The CRR is intentionally dividing our nation. This fact is one of the reasons for domestic terrorism becoming the greatest danger to the American people in the 21st century. I read comments by “Christian leaders” on the internet who preach anger and hatred and subtly incite violence in the name of religion. I wish they would read the New Testament of the Bible. Not once did Jesus Christ suggest that serving Him and his Father required emotions of anger and hatred or actions of violence.

If you are a dedicated and devout Christian, Muslim, Jew, Sikh, Hindu, Buddhist, or a member of any religion, and you are not only a true believer, you live the life suggested by the Bible, the Quran, the Tora, or any other “holy book,” I admire and support you. It’s the fakers who I dislike. Those who use religion for personal gain are dangerous and despicable.

Tell your Congressmen and Senators to remove religion from our government where it does not belong.

