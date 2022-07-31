MAGA Mothers Against Greg Abbott [Video]

Don't like to read?

Mothers and allies in Texas have formed the PAC (Political Action Committee) MAGA (Mothers Against Greg Abbott) to rally against the right-wing extremist views of Governor Abbott and the Texas GOP. They are moderate Republicans, Independents, and Democrats, who want real change in Texas Politics. MAGA is not a left-wing or right-wing viewpoint, but people in the middle may not see eye to eye on all issues but agree that Texas needs to change. The PAC is fighting back for the Constitutional rights that were stripped away.

MAGA was formed because of the following laws put in place under Abbott’s leadership:

MAGA states that Republican politicians have passed laws banning all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually six weeks after conception. There is no exception for rape or incest. To make it even harsher, they turn ordinary citizens into bounty hunters by putting a 10,000 dollar fine on anyone who helps a woman to get access to abortion, including the person who drives her to the clinic, the receptionist that checks the patient in, and staff who assists the doctor and of course, they include the doctor. The Heartbeat law of 2021 is the harshest abortion law to date. MAGA goes after the Conservative politicians leading the charge for some Texas parents demanding that specific literature be removed from school libraries. Librarians from Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas received more than 70 requests from either parents or members of the community within the first few months of the school year 2021-2022 to remove books and magazines they say are inappropriate for students. MAGA takes issue with Abbott’s policy signed into law on Feb. 1, 2022. The governor urged that citizens and medical professionals report parents of children taking gender-affirming medications, or they could be charged as criminals. Abbott also instructed the Department of social services to immediately investigate all reported cases where anyone under 18 years old is undergoing the transformation process. MAGA aims the new Texas gun law, which allows anyone 18 and over to purchase a gun, have a permit, and openly carry it. As a result, Texas has more mass shootings than any other state. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), there are just over 6,000 gun manufacturers and dealers in Texas. That is more than doubled that of any other state. MAGA argues that Texas politicians resisted vaccines and masked mandates during the worst pandemic in recorded history. This resulted in thousands of Texans dying. MAGA points out Abbott refused to winterize the main pipes when it was brought to his attention that it was badly needed. This resulted in the power grid failing during one of the worst snow storms in February 2021, leaving many homes without power for weeks.

MAGA stands for mothers against Greg Abbott, but they are not the only ones unhappy with conservatives and the governor. When young girls are raped and forced to carry their rapist’s baby Texas makes them endure two traumas.

A young teenage girl spoke to NBC News about being gay and how she comes from a strict Christian home that would not approve, so she must hide who she really is from them. The section in her school library with books on LGBTQ and kids of diverse backgrounds is a safe place where she can feel free to be herself. However, one by one, her favorite books disappear from the shelves. The Libraries are a sanctuary for these kids, and conservative politicians and parents are making them battlegrounds by banning all books on sexuality, gender, and race.

MAGA fights for Librarians in Texas struggling to do their jobs under enormous pressure from their superiors to remove books on race, sexuality, and critical race theory. Suzette Baker faced that opposition when she decided to go against her supervisor when she was told to stop ordering new books. She said it was censorship and an attack on the Library. As a result, Baker was fired in March 2022 for insubordination. MAGA fights for Baker and all Texas Librarians.

Hospital ICU units and standard rooms were full of COVID patients, and there were no beds for anyone else. Car accident victims had to be turned away. If a child broke their leg, they would be sent home. A parent would have to travel to neighboring counties in hopes they would be able to treat their child. While families lost loved ones to a deadly virus, politicians fought President Biden’s mask and vaccine mandates in court. Unfortunately, MAGA committee members are not the only ones visiting their loved ones in graveyards.

Remember MAGA is Mothers Against Greg Abbott, and the message is “Nothing changes in Texas until it does.” Conservatives do not know what matters to the people they represent.

Written by Katherine Miller

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

LGBTQ Nation: Texas moms go vial after declaring war on Greg Abbott; by Alex Bollinger

MSMBC News: Gov. Greg Abbott should have known not to mess with Texas mamas; by Anthea Butler

NBC News: Banned: Books on race and sexuality are disappearing from Texas schools in record numbers; by Mike Hixenbaugh

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Amy the Nurse’s Flickr Page – Creative Common License

Inset Image Courtesy of Matt Turner’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License