Medal of Freedom Awards a Return to Dignity and Respect

Don't like to read?

Medal of Freedom Recipients in 2022: A Return to Dignity and Respect, While Setting Politics Aside

On July 7, 2022, President Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, Simone Campbell, Julieta García, Gabrielle Giffords, Fred Gray, Alexander Karloutsos, Khizr Khan, Sandra Lindsay, John McCain, Diane Nash, Megan Rapinoe, Richard Trumka, Wilma Vaught, Denzel Washington, and Raul Yzaguirre.

You know some of the names, and some you’ve never heard of, but each of them is or was well respected in their field. From respected and courageous politicians, legendary athletes, well-known humanitarians, civil rights activists, and actors, all are deserving of the honor and respect awarded to them on this day.

His choices are men and women who gave of themselves to others in a variety of venues and are unquestionably deserving. Sadly, the same was not true in 2020/2021. The names in question, chosen by Donald Trump, and resulting in enormous controversy are Rush Limbaugh, Devin Nunes, and Jim Jordan.

Limbaugh gained national attention in the late 1980s and early 1990s. His radio show was a combination of Fox News and Alex Jones, long before they became a force within the right-wing of American politics. His lies and conspiracy theories were designed to reduce our nation’s intellect, and divide our people with the sole purpose of aiding right-wing extremists in their efforts to win elections. As many of us used to say: “Rush is so far to the right, he’s always wrong.”

It was no surprise that Limbaugh was devoted to Trump and his fascist agenda. Limbaugh’s effusive and undeserved praise for Trump is the only reason he received this undeserved honor. With his addition to an otherwise respected group of individuals, he lessened the value and the meaning of the Medal of Freedom.

Between 2017 and 2021, Devin Nunes, (Rep-Ca), was Trump’s errand boy. It was his job to report to Trump nearly every day to keep Trump informed of everything happening inside the House of Representatives. Like Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, his job when in front of the television cameras was as a paid liar, covering for Trump’s many lies and baseless attacks on his thousands of detractors. His actions and intentions were selfish, and his accomplishments as a paid, elected official, were nil.

Trump’s questionable recipient of the Medal of Freedom was a bad joke on America and an insult to those who truly deserved to be honored.

This brings us to the final honoree appointed by Trump who was not only a disgrace to the state of Ohio, and our country, he forever shamed Ohio State University: Jim Jordan.

Jordan is best known for his belligerent rants during House hearings in a thinly veiled effort to protect Donald Trump’s many crimes and Constitutional violations. No one kissed the orange buffoon’s humongous derriere harder than Jordan.

Prior to his failed political career, Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University. After the team doctor was fired for several counts of sexual assault, former team members accused Jordan of literally “looking the other way” when they were attacked. He has yet to be charged for his complicit behavior.

These are people Trump deemed worthy of one of our nation’s highest honors bestowed upon civilians. Shame, shame, shame.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

NPR: Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Gabby Giffords, Simone Biles, John McCain; by Barbara Sprunt

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Editorial: Making the Medal of Freedom great again

Featured and Top Image by Grant Miller Courtesy of George W. Bush Presidential Center’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Pimkie’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License