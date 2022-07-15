Netflix to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Tier

Don't like to read?

Netflix and Microsoft partnered to roll out an ad-supported tier. After years of resisting the move, the streaming service announced its decision to add commercials. Greg Peters, Netflix COO, said the company still had “much to work through” before introducing the new subscription level to its 221.6 million members globally, reported CNN Business.

Microsoft’s impressive ad sales division will be the driving force behind bringing the new tier to life, Peters continued. “‘Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate’ in both technology and sales, as well as pledged strong privacy protections for Netflix members.”

Streaming services allowed consumers the opportunity to cut ties with traditional cable TV. The promise of commercial-free television appealed to millions willing to pay for convenience.

Netflix joins other subscription-based entertainment services that chose to boost their membership with an ad-supported tier: HBO MAX, Amazon Prime, and Disney+.

HBO began to show ads last summer and reported that they have equal between its commercial version to its ad-free tier, according to The New York Times. Hulu started with ads in 2007 and added its commercial free-tier in 2015.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

