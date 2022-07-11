‘Psychobabble’ Is Used to Excuse Unforgiveable Crimes of Corrupt Leaders

Don't like to read?

Are you sick and tired of psychotherapists making excuses for the commission of unforgivable crimes by those in power, the wealthy, and celebrities? I maintain a belief that “evil” is real. There is not a realistic or psychological explanation for everything. The way we were raised is not always a valid explanation for brutality, violence, and abusive actions.

I thought of this subject while watching a “therapist” attempt to explain Harvey Weinstein’s reasons for becoming a sexual predator. I found it repulsive, and am confident that the explanation may have psychological overtones, but not in the way he attempted to explain them.

I love to read, and that is not always a good thing. I learned several years, maybe decades ago, that when men become incredibly wealthy and powerful, they believe they can do anything they wish and never be punished.

From stories about Roman emperors, barbarian conquerors, and religious leaders, to modern-day monsters, including Jeffrey Epstein, Weinstein, and Donald Trump, I learned that it is a fact that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Money is a synonym for power in America. Ours is no longer a country, it is a business.

In America, criminals make desperate and even facetious excuses for their crimes, but the truth is, that everything is related to money and power. This applies to the government of the United States in the 21st century.

It is an undeniable fact that the American government is the most corrupt in the world. Almost no one is exempt from this allegation. More importantly, they protect their own. A significant fact is that 545 men and women rule America today.

However, they don’t rule over us with the intent of improving the lives of 331 million people, they do it for themselves. Not a single politician has been fairly punished for their crimes in my 76 years. The most serious punishments have been forced resignations.

Neither Reagan nor George H.W. Bush was punished for their involvement in the “Iran-Contra Affair.” Newt Gingrich was never held responsible for at least 12 felonies. Dennis Hastert never paid for his multiple sexual assaults on young men.

Bill Clinton was impeached in the House for lying to Congress, and obstruction of justice related to allegations of engaging in oral sex in the White House. However, he was acquitted by the senate and never punished.

George W. Bush approved a plan to justify the invasion of Iraq in 2003 which involved the falsification of evidence that the sovereign nation’s leader, Saddam Hussein, was harboring “weapons of mass destruction.” This convinced Congress to allow the invasion of Iraq.

Ten years later the estimated costs were more than 190,000 lives, Iraqi and American, and 2.2 trillion dollars. He and his administration were never charged with war crimes or lying to Congress and the American people.

Between 2009 and 2017, the impossible happened. President Barrack Obama was never charged with a single scandal. Think about this: the only Black president in history, and the only man without one allegation of scandal and impropriety.

However, between 2017 and 2021, Donald Trump was accused of many violations of the Constitution and was impeached twice. Among his crimes were obstruction of justice, attempting to coerce the president of Ukraine to help him win the 2020 election, multiple violations of the emoluments clause, refusing to perform his duties as president when he ignored and even denied the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic, lying to Congress and the American people, and organizing, planning, and executing the attack on our government on January 6, 2021, with an attempted violent and deadly coup. This can be called nothing less than treason.

His two “trials” in the senate were a façade. Although the evidence pertaining to the 2021 insurrection is damning and undeniable, he remains a free man who continues to spread lies about the 2020 election and attack real Americans doing the right thing for their country. His administration and members of his party who were part of the attempted overthrow of our government are guilty of sedition, and they also remain free.

All of this is proof that money and power defeat justice. The excuses always involve an element of “psychobabble,” although the truth is they are illogical and thinly veiled excuses for their crimes, and it’s time for law enforcement and the mainstream media to cease their cover-up of the massive corruption which exists in America’s political system today.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

People Matters: Emotional currency: The psychological power of money; by Anamika Sharma

CRAM: The Importance Of Money And Power

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of carroca’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Victoria Pickering’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License