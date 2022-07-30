Republicans Give Hundreds of Billions to Pentagon but Ignore Veterans

Don't like to read?

George W. Bush illegally placed America in two unwinnable wars. Republicans began the policy of giving more money to the Pentagon each year during the Ronald Reagan administration, nearing $1 trillion in 2023. They love wars, but when our soldiers return from war zones, they ignore them.

There were celebrations outside of the Capitol on Thursday, but inside, the celebrations did not begin until after Republicans blocked an issue that would have aided injured and extremely ill veterans.

Outside, the families and friends of military veterans injured by Agent Orange in Vietnam, and burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq, had been waiting for years for this moment. On the floor of the Senate, a vote was about to take place on a bill that would give healthcare and other benefits to millions of veterans suffering from exposure to extremely harsh chemicals. They were given reason to believe that the vote would easily be in their favor.

A year ago, 25 Republicans voted in favor of the bill. However, on Wednesday, these same 25 hypocrites blocked the legislation, which would have eliminated the necessity for those injured to offer definitive proof before obtaining treatment.

Now for the disgusting part of this story. After they blocked the vote, all 25 of the hypocrites were seen fist-bumping each other in celebration. Every time I see a fake Republican on television lying to the American people, I remember instances such as these when right-wing politicians intentionally harmed Americans and the many times they praised our military when on the battlefield but ignored them when they returned home to their families.

All “Republicans” serve their owners, the plutocrats who pay for their votes and instruct GOP politicians to ignore the needs of the majority of our nation’s people.

These 25 Senators are not Republicans and are no longer Americans. These are Trump’s MAGA Republicans. Remember that a total of 41 men and women who claim to be Republicans voted against men and women who could have been your fathers, brothers, and sisters.

Although I am a pacifist, I have always respected and supported the men and women whose beliefs led them to enlist in our armed forces. This is America, and respecting the principles of others is paramount and the right thing to do. I would like to inform our government, those who send our youngest and finest off to fight unwinnable wars, that they deserve your respect and support when they come home severely injured or forced to deal with life-threatening illnesses.

I hate writing stories like these. It forces me to realize once again that professional politicians are less respectable than used car salesmen and possibly child molesters. I trust no one in power, and the top two on that list, in order, are professional politicians and members of law enforcement.

Term limits for Congress and Supreme Court justices are a must. However, Congress will once again refuse to do the right thing. Therefore, we can send them a message. When you vote, and there is an “I” for incumbent next to their name, vote for their opponent. We can rid Washington of its biggest failures, professional politicians.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Newsweek: Video Shows Republicans Fist Bumping After Blocking Veteran Healthcare Bill; by Ewan Palmer

NPR: The Senate passed a bill to help sick veterans. Then 25 Republicans reversed course; by Rachel Treisman and Quil Lawrence

Featured and Top Image by Sgt. Jimmy D. Shea Courtesy of MarineCorps NewYork’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of John Sonderman’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License