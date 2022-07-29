Was Homeland Security Involved in the January 6 Insurrection?

Don't like to read?

A sitting president, members of his administration, several members of the House and Senate, and possibly members of the Secret Service are the people being investigated for their alleged participation in the failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021. Is it possible that Trump’s Department of Homeland Security team members were involved in the violent actions on the darkest day in America’s history?

The Washington Post reported that a batch of text messages belonging to former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and his deputy, Ken Cuccinelli, from the time period around the insurrection at the Capitol are missing.

It appears that our government was attempting to overturn our government. How far will this go? We know that the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, “Ginny” Thomas, was heavily involved. How much did Justice Thomas know, and what part did he play in the insurrection?

“Trust no one in power.” These are the words I live by today. Everyone lies to the American people, and our elected officials continue to claim “secrecy for reasons of national security” every time one of their own commits an indiscretion or a crime. Any involvement in an effort to overthrow our democratically elected government for the purpose of keeping a fascist in power must be severely punished.

There is another restriction that has been used repeatedly to prevent the people from knowing the truth about January 6. It’s called “executive privilege.” This is nothing less than a fascist rule offering an opportunity for criminals to hide their crimes.

A large number of Trump’s aides and advisers have been requested and subpoenaed to testify before the House January 6 Select Committee and refused to claim executive privilege. This is literally why the word “bullshit” became a part of our vocabulary.

I was taught early in my life that “no one is above the law.” I now know this is another time when the word “bullshit” applies. Trump organized, planned, and executed a coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021, to remain in power. And yet he remains free. He is the only person in our country who would be allowed to continue spreading lies and dividing our nation after committing the most egregious crime in the federal statute. Why?

Every time I read about a situation that involves our government, only one word applies: “corruption.” I believe that the entire government of the United States is the most corrupt in the free world. This needs to change, and the change must be extreme. The people can no longer allow their government to rule over us. Their purpose is to protect and serve the men and women who elect them. Their personal opinions and desires are of no consequence. However, without term limits and oversight by a civilian agency, they continue to serve their own ambitions. We get their middle fingers.

The polls on our nation’s most important issues are ignored by an entire party. These arrogant and failed politicians refuse to add the results of those polls to their to-do list. They serve special interests, better known as the 22.3 million millionaires and 724 billionaires, who comprise the plutocracy which runs America today.

It is sad that I am not surprised that members of the Department of Homeland Security may have been involved in the most serious and despicable crime ever committed by those we elect. We choose to give lives of luxury and privilege to politicians with the expectation that they will help us achieve our dreams, our hopes, and our needs for a better life, the promises made to us when the Constitution was signed in 1789.

By James Turnage, Novelist

