Maryland Family Sues Sesame Place for Racial Discrimination [Video]

A Baltimore, Maryland family with the help of three law firms, is suing Sesame Place’s parent company for $25 million after recording employees dressed as muppets allegedly snubbing their daughter. The class action lawsuit against SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment was filed on July 27, 2022.

On June 18, Quinton Burns along with his wife and 5-year-old daughter, Kennedi, went to the theme park located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. In the video, it appears that the Ernie character intentionally snubbed Burns’ little girl’s raised hand while high-fiving the white children nearby. Then the Telli monster character comes over and does the same thing to Kennedi. After both instances, the little girl looks back at her family with a sad face.

During a press conference, the father stated, “I’m hurt, devastated, me and my wife. Just looking at her face, it makes me wanna cry every time I see it.” Mart Harris from the law firm Murphy, Falcon & Murphy, took the podium after Burns.

“We want to punish Seaworld because they know what happened was wrong. And we’re sure that we are going to find this was indeed a pattern that they were aware of. They just didn’t care,” Harris stated. All three law firms state the video recording will prove what they claim.

Last week, Jodi Brown took her two 6-year-olds (her daughter and niece) to Sesame Place. In her family video, people can see the Rosita character blatantly telling the two Black girls no and then proceeded to hug and interact with white children.

The law firms representing the Burns family have asked that any families, who experienced similar racial discrimination from Sesame Place Philidelphia characters, to please contact them.

The Maryland family came forward after Brown’s video went viral. Their $25 million lawsuit alleges four employees dressed as Sesame Street characters not only ignored Burns’ daughter but other Black guests as well.

Malcolm Ruff, one of the family’s lawyers, stated “The reason they didn’t get the experience that they paid and contracted to get was simply because of their race.” Adding:

We stand here before you today simply trying to fight and protect little Black children and their fundamental civil rights

The overwhelming volume of videos showcasing @SesamePlace's intentional mistreatment of Black children is APPALLING! This Penn. theme park and its staff need to be investigated for their discriminatory actions!

🎥 Instagram: girltrek, snobtastic_, angelopintoesq pic.twitter.com/2auVAGLfrY — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 19, 2022

Many people are disgusted by the many videos coming to light showing characters seemingly ignoring Black children while paying attention to white children. One person tweeted, “Systemic racism doesn’t end just because someone puts on [a] furry costume.”

Written by Sheena Robertson

