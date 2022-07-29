SCOTUS in 2022 Focused on Ending Religious Freedom

Don't like to read?

Our Founding Fathers were adamant about protecting religious freedom in the new nation. The first sentence in the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights contains the right of every American to practice the religion of their choice, or none at all. It also guarantees the separation of ‘church and state.’

However, “The Six Bad Actors,” now in control of the Supreme Court, led by Catholic religious extremist, Amy Coney Barrett, are biased and focused on making Christianity the one religion recognized in America. This is happening because Barrett was allowed to receive a confirmation by the Senate in October of 2020, breaking Moscow Mitch McConnell’s own rule. Welcome to the “Hypocritical States of America.”

This biased and prejudiced Court offered irrefutable proof that it would fail its only purpose when it defended a high school football coach’s action, which forced his team’s players to join him at midfield and offer Christian prayers. That was just the beginning for a Court determined to repeal parts of the Constitution right-wing politicians do not like.

We should have seen this coming a few years ago when five Republican justices upheld Trump’s Muslim ban. Although it was clearly a violation of the Law of the Land, five bigoted and racist men allowed Trump to commit a violation of the Constitution, one of many to follow.

There is a great deal of talk about term limits not only for the legislative branch but also for the Supreme Court. I wholeheartedly agree.

In 1789, our Founding Fathers created the third branch of our government, the judicial branch. However, they were concerned about political interference, preventing the justices from making their decisions about the constitutionality of the cases before them. They made what they believed was a prudent decision at the time but is a complete failure today.

If they were nominated by the president, confirmed by the Senate, and received a lifetime appointment, they mistakenly believed that the justices would be inclined to ignore any attempt by either party to influence their decisions.

Today’s Court is the exact opposite of apolitical. The Six Bad Actors are owned by today’s Republicans in name only. The truth is that the last three justices appointed by Trump and rammed through the Senate’s confirmation process were chosen for a single reason, they all promised to overturn Roe v Wade. They kept that promise and many more.

As one of nearly 75 million Americans who reject organized religion, I am very concerned that this extremely biased Court will violate my Constitutional rights by supporting Christianity exclusively.

I may be alone in this, but I believe that before anyone can be nominated for the Court, they should be required to read the document they are required to defend. Here is a small taste of what educated Americans already know, and this Court should as well.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” This is the very first line in the Bill of Rights.

Our government is not just broken, it has been smashed into microscopic pieces, never to be repaired. The Constitution has been doused with gasoline, waiting for one of The Six Bad Actors to light a match. My money’s on Amy Coney Barrett. Or maybe Clarence Thomas. He has been waiting so long.

By James Turnage

