Sig Sauer to Sell Assault Rifle Guaranteed to Kill Cops

Gun manufacturer, Sig Sauer, wants to make certain that mass shooters are protected from law enforcement. AR-15s and other killing machines apparently do not kill enough people fast enough. Then there are those pesky cops who are wearing body army. Therefore, Sig Sauer’s technicians found a solution.

Enter the “MCX Rattler.” It is more compact. Parts of it fold, making it easier to conceal. But most importantly, it can penetrate any type of body armor. So now, when those damn cops arrive on the scene of a mass shooting, they will not have any defense against a shooter armed with this new killing machine.

“It’ll shoot through almost all of the bulletproof vests that are worn by law enforcement in the country right now,” said Ryan Busse, a former firearms company executive who is now a senior policy analyst with the Giffords Law Center and author of Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America.

I can see Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene salivating as they read about this new weapon of mass destruction. More mass shootings mean more gun sales and bigger donations from the NRA gun lobby.

It’s not safe to leave your home in 2022. However, think about law enforcement and its reaction to this new weapon when it is available for purchase in your local gun store. If you thought it was revolting that cops refused to enter Robb Elementary School in Uvalde because the shooter was armed with a current assault rifle, they would be far more afraid when this new armor-piercing weapon is available.

In 2022 there have been more than 300 mass shootings in America. By year’s end, it is likely that that number will be over 600. However, our government is ignoring the fact that domestic terrorism is the greatest danger to the American people in the 21st century, not Islamic terrorists or street gangs.

One statistic unreported by the mainstream media is that 124 Americans die every day from gun-related incidents. If that doesn’t concern you, you must be a loyal supporter of the NRA gun lobby and believe its bulls**t.

Fact: Other than hunting rifles, including shotguns, all handguns, and rifles, most importantly assault rifles, have one purpose: to kill human beings. If you own one of these weapons of death and destruction, who are you planning to kill?

If you are afraid, believing that you are in danger of an attack, I understand because I’m afraid of you. If you become angry because I inadvertently took your parking place at the mall, would you be so enraged that you could shoot me?

Psychiatrists have written volumes about why guns are often to blame for the death of another. Physical contact is avoided when someone with a gun is standing a distance from the possible victim. Shooting someone is described as “impersonal.”

This story is about personal safety. If you truly believe that you need a deadly weapon, do it the right way. Purchase it legally, register the gun, and pay someone to teach you proper usage and safety in the home. However, you do not need a military weapon that has a single purpose, to kill many human beings in a short period of time, unless you are insane and plan to murder small children while they are in school.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

