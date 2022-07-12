‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Boasts Decent Box Office Despite Mixed Reviews [Video]

Don't like to read?

“Thor: Love and Thunder” premiered with an impressive box office but failed to receive the praise its Marvel predecessors have had in the past. Some wonder whether this mixed reception will hurt its overall success.

The film was initially announced in July 2019 and was released on July 8, 2022, in the United States. The April teaser trailer generated 209 million views online in 24 hours reaching 48 million on youtube at the time of this writing. Director Taika Waititi returns to write and direct this fourth Thor adventure, his second time doing so. He led the third movie, “Thor: Ragnarok,” with some of the same fan-favorite characters returning. The cast includes Marvel regulars like Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Jaimie Alexander. Natalie Portman came back after skipping the third film and was joined by newcomers Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. Waititi also starred in the movie, reprising his role as Korg. The film is supposed to be a romance film

A Successful Opening Weekend for Thor

The film raised $29 million on Thursday early previews and $40.5 million on opening night. It has grossed $143 million domestically to date, coming in at 12th best for a Marvel film, and a worldwide total of $302 million. The Thor sequel is among a handful of pandemic-era movies that have managed to attract 10 million in attendance. COVID-19’s effect on the box office seems to have worn off in recent months. Other blockbuster releases like the new Spider-man and Doctor Strange sequels and “Top Gun: Maverick” have seen pre-pandemic levels of success. While Disney will be happy with the box office, it does not tell the full story of how the film was received.

Just Another Marvel Movie

Early reviews for “Thor: Love and Thunder” were not all positive. Industry experts noted that the film was getting more negative fanfare than usual for a Marvel film. Even though the pandemic has lost its effect on a film’s success, bad reception can still do harm. “Eternals” suffered from bad word of mouth and negative reviews, which can be blamed for not grossing as much as its Marvel counterparts.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is getting a similar treatment that could slow it down at the box office. One difference between the two movies is the familiarity of an established character. Not many people heard of the characters in “Eternals” before watching. It also did not help that the film was introducing so many new faces at once. The new Thor movie has one star that has been featured in some of the biggest movies of the past decade. The question becomes whether the popularity of Thor will be enough to sway those turned off by bad word of mouth.

Written by Chiagozie Onyewuchi

Sources:

Featured, Top, and Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License