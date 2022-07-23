Time to Manufacture a new Sign at our Ports of Entry ‘Welcome to Stupidville’

Don't like to read?

Louie Gohmert said, “my heart breaks for those imprisoned January 6 protesters.” Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Josh Hawley, Tommy Tuberville, and other fake Republicans continue to support Donald Trump’s “big lie” about voter fraud in our 2020 election. Fox’s fake journalists lie and distort the facts of the January 6 failed coup, calling it a “protest.” I couldn’t make this s**t up. It’s time to put up signs at our ports of entry to the United States declaring the truth: “Welcome to Stupidville.”

When I first heard that Trump was likely to seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2015, I admit that I laughed. I knew a little about the failed businessman and his ridiculous “birther claim” about President Obama, but the thought of the least qualified man in America wanting to be our president appeared to be a bad joke. I honestly thought it was a prank until June 15th, when the joke became a disaster.

Unfortunately, the former Republican Party failed to offer one credible and likable man or woman in 2016, and this became the biggest mistake in the party’s history. It happened in July, Trump became the standard bearer for the once Grand Old Party. Although the TEA Party attempted to destroy the Republican Party in 2010, Trump and his cronies completed their effort when he was allowed to seek the presidency under the flag of what was once a respected organization of principled men and a few women who cared about their country.

What I didn’t know at the time was this travesty would be the beginning of the dumbing down of America.

He lied constantly, and they were not good, clever, or creative lies. No one with average intelligence would believe his baseless attacks on Hillary Clinton and others. No one could possibly believe his promises. He had never accomplished anything in his lifetime, and every intelligent person in America knew that he couldn’t complete one single thing he promised. And he didn’t.

On November 8, 2016, Trump lost the popular vote by more than three million ballots. However, with help from James Comey, the mainstream media, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, he was barely gifted the Electoral College by a total of less than 80,000 total votes in three states.

On January 20, 2017, his entire party bowed to our nation’s first Fuhrer, although most of them were heavily critical of the racist who was obviously a malignant narcissist prior to the election. With their voting base in decline, they were desperate to retain the support of Trump’s brainless cult.

Five minutes of watching a sample of a Trump rally proved beyond a reasonable doubt that these men and women were sacrificing many IQ points, making it possible for them to believe his constant falsehoods. It was also obvious that our nation was irrevocably divided between those of us who cherish the Constitution and those who would shred the Law of the Land.

The real problem is with the American people. Although every word coming from anyone on the right side of the aisle is a blatant lie, millions choose to believe them. The dumbing down of America began in 2015 and continues today. Millions of uninformed Americans choose ignorance and deny facts, including science.

Is there hope for our country? I’m honestly not sure. The results of the election on November 8th will produce an answer, and I admit that I am frightened.

Please vote. It’s your country to save or lose forever.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Laura Lewis’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License