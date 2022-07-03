Don't like to read?

On Saturday morning Tropical Storm Colin was created along the coast of South Carolina. It brought wind and rain. However, Colin is expected to improve before the July 4 celebrations on Monday.

Miami’s National Hurricane Center cautioned people about possible flash floods. The warning is set along the coast through the morning on Sunday.

By the end of Saturday night, the storm got weaker and turned into a tropical depression. Forecasters stopped the warning that was in effect in certain areas of the coast.

Colin was approximately north of Wilmington, North Carolina, by approximately 15 miles as of 11:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday. At that time, the maximum wind speed was 35 miles per hour. The storm was heading northeast at a speed of seven miles per hour.

Colin Will Get Weaker

It is expected to weaken and disappear entirely by Monday morning, if not Sunday night.

The weather center explained that the storm will keep producing heavy rains locally. It will also go across parts of North Carolina through Sunday morning. An additional two inches of rain is possible.

Some of the July 4 celebrations planned in Charleston were called off. This is due to a large amount of water pooled at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. They also expected to get more rain.

The Charleston director of cultural affairs, Scott Watson, said they are disappointed. The event was meant to be a good family event. Furthermore, he said they hate to have to cancel.

A festival set to take place in Southport, North Carolina, was also forced to be canceled.

Trisha Howarth, a spokesperson for the festival, put out a statement. She explained that the safety of volunteers, emergency workers, vendors, and those who attend the festival is their highest priority. Everyone’s safety is important.

Tropical Storm Bonnie

Also, on Saturday, Tropical Storm Bonnie went into the Pacific following a fast march through Central America. It also caused downed trees, flooding, and numerous people to evacuate to Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

On Saturday night the Bonnie storm was south of San Salvador, El Salvador. It was approximately 165 miles away. The maximum wind speed was 60 miles per hour. Also, it was heading west at 17 miles per hour.

It is rare for a storm to go from the Atlantic to the Pacific without losing the force of a tropical storm. That is how it has kept its name. Furthermore, weather experts have said by Monday Bonnie is likely to turn into a hurricane by Mexico’s southern coast. However, it is not likely to hit land directly.

Many residents in Nicaragua remember Hurricane Joan that hit in 1988. It caused chaos on the coast and was the cause of nearly 150 deaths.

Fear of Tropical Storm Bonnie

Ricardo Gómez was eight when Joan struck. Before Bonnie arrived, he said they are waiting for it to hit and hope it does not ruin the region.

The region was also slammed by hurricanes Eta and Iota. Two very powerful storms in 2020 caused approximately $700 million in destruction.

Costa Rica officials explain they are concerned that Bonnie will cause flooding and landslides in a location that is already full from days of rain. The government stated that seven shelters in the northern region of Costa Rica already have almost 700 people. All of them were displaced by floods.

