The Controversial Killing of 25-Year-Old Jayland Walker

One of the saddest facts is that the murder of Black Americans by cops is not unusual in America. Regardless of all the opinions and excuses for the disproportionate deaths related to actions by law enforcement, the facts speak for themselves. The evidence that racism is pervasive in all forms of law enforcement is undeniable, and demonstrated by the slaughter of 19 children and two educators in Uvalde, Texas, as the police did nothing as an active shooter killed elementary-age children for nearly one hour. Robb Elementary is mostly Hispanic.

The unforgivable murder of George Floyd may have been the ultimate and most well-known unnecessary end of life caused by a member of law enforcement. But for Black Americans, this was just another situation when a man or woman of color experienced the end of his or her life at the hands of those who had sworn to “protect and serve” all Americans.

The facts: Last Monday, Jayland Walker was shot and killed by police officers employed by the city of Akron, Ohio, after a traffic stop for equipment failure. He allegedly began to speed up, and eventually fled the scene. After the film from the bodycams was viewed, it is estimated that about 90 bullets were fired at the suspect, killing him instantly. An estimated 60 of those bullets penetrated the body of Mr. Walker.

The reports confirming Mr. Walker’s demise involved shots fired by more than a dozen officers in pursuit of a man whose only crime was a traffic violation. The authorities have yet to confirm what was revealed by body cameras.

Family attorney, Bobby DiCello, who had access to the police bodycams, has described the event as “unbelievable,” and expects the release by authorities to be devastating and conclusive.

“This is going to be a brutal video. It’s going to stir up some passion. It’s going to make people uneasy,” DiCello said.

The police report claims that officers attempted to stop Mr. Walker for a traffic violation. He exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. Initially, stun guns were used. The report claims that Walker fired at the officers in pursuit, and they returned fire.

After watching the film, DiCello challenged the initial reports from the officers involved.

“There is no stopping and turning around,” DiCello said. “There’s no making his hand into the shape of a gun. There’s no holding his cellphone. He has nothing in his hands.

“He is just in a down sprint when he is dropped by, I think the count is more than 90 shots. Now how many of those land, according to our investigation right now we’re getting details that suggest 60 to 80 wounds.”

In 2021, at least 1,055 Americans were shot to death by law enforcement: whites, 234, Blacks 139, Hispanics 66, other eight, and undetermined 608. So far in 2022, there have been 427 individuals shot to death by law enforcement officers: 26 whites, 17 Black, four Hispanics, and 380 undetermined.

The percentage of Black men, women, and children in America is just 13.4 percent. As you can see, the number of Black men and women shot and killed by law enforcement is very disproportionate. It is highly probable that those described as “undetermined” are of mixed race. This statistic reveals rapid growth in our nation’s diverse population.

The question which will be asked in the coming months is “will any of the officers who riddled Walker’s body with bullets be punished?” Statistically unlikely in the red state of Ohio.

Op-ed by James Turnage

