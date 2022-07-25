Trump and Administration Are Not Only ‘Has Beens’ but Also ‘Never Were’

Don't like to read?

Four long years: 1,460 days: this is how much time Donald Trump and his incompetent administration had to accomplish something for the American people. Sadly, most of those years were occupied with defending Trump’s Constitutional violations, watching him hold hate rallies, and caring for the daily workings of our government while he was at one of his millionaires’ only resorts playing golf or simply partying with other old, white men at Mar-a-Lago.

Not a single positive accomplishment was recorded between Jan. 20, 2017, and Jan. 20, 2021. Most of his time in office was spent attempting to destroy the United States of America. Fact: every serious problem which faced our nation on Jan. 20, 2017, faced Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021.

For me, the thought that Trump will run in 2024 is both hilarious and revolting. He is mentally and physically challenged. His cult is in disarray. Fake Republican politicians are learning that the Trump name is as much of a deterrent as it is an asset. All Americans want change, but those who support extremism are less favorable than those who want a return to some form of normalcy.

The great majority of Americans would like to forget Mark Meadows, Stephen, Miller, Betsy DeVos, Wilbur Ross, Steven Mnuchin, Elaine Chao, and past members, including Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions. This completely incompetent group of fools will hopefully never be repeated in history.

Trump’s poor choices for his cabinet and close advisers were based on rewards for loyalty, monetary contributions to Trump and the Republican Party, and close association with Vladimir Putin. None were chosen for their expertise. With the exception of his first Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, not one of this band of incompetents was qualified for their positions.

It was no surprise that the turnover of West Wing aides and advisors over four years of the Trump administration was the largest in our nation’s history for a first-term president. What is more defining is Trump’s inability to replace key members of his administration. No one wanted to be in the control of a raging malignant narcissist. Every individual with expertise and talent refused to serve in this sad administration.

Trump and his party wasted four years of opportunity for growth in America. Instead, they moved our country backward, undoing accomplishments made over the last 60 years.

Trump and Moscow Mitch McConnell’s stacked Supreme Court continues to remove rights from the American people, rights guaranteed to all Americans 233 years ago.

“The Six Bad Actors” are shredding the Constitution, line by line. What I believed to be the last bastion of hope for America has been corrupted, and no one in our federal government can be trusted.

It is mandatory that Democrats and Independents control the House and Senate. Laws can be passed overturning the negative actions of this incompetent and biased Supreme Court. If Republicans control our legislature, America will continue to be a regressive nation.

Your votes are more important than ever. Too many Americans fail to understand the importance of midterm elections. In November, your future will be decided based on whether or not real Americans retain power or those who would end democracy take control of your lives.

Your vote will reveal what you believe. If you believe in positive change, which will move our nation bravely forward, you will choose a Democrat or Independent. If you are negative in your thoughts, you will choose a fake Republican who will choose your future without considering your needs and wishes.

PLEASE VOTE!

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Featured and Top Image by Shealah Craighead|Official White House Photo Courtesy of Natig Sharifov’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License

Inset Image by Glen Carrie Courtesy of Unsplash – Creative Commons License