Sen. Josh Hawley Is a Coward but Very Funny

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is the junior senator from Missouri. He is known for only one thing, as a seditionist who, for an unknown reason, remains a free man and not in a federal prison awaiting trial. He was seen raising a fist in support of the Neo-Nazi groups who attempted to overthrow our government on Jan. 6, 2021. The people of Missouri must be proud that they elected a traitor to the United States Senate.

Recently a video was released from the darkest day in American history taken inside the Capitol Building. You can hear the insurrectionists breaching the building, breaking windows, and smashing through doors. Suddenly we see Josh Hawley, not cheering the violent domestic terrorists but running from them. The video went viral. He may be a coward, but at least he gives us something to laugh about from the saddest day in America.

Hawley is a typical Donald Trump “MAGA Republican.” He shoots his mouth off a lot but never has anything positive to say. He is a fascist who continues to break his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

America is a mess. No other country in the free world would allow a former president and current members in the House and Senate, who were the planners and organizers of an attempted government takeover, to remain free. They continue to spread lies and conspiracy theories.

Those who remain in Congress are voting on laws that will affect everyone, although their only interest is returning their Fuhrer to power. Something is seriously wrong with our nation’s judicial system. I trust no one in power and am no longer proud to be an American. This is not the country in which I was raised.

Not charging a large number of men and women with sedition and their leader with treason proves that everyone who holds office in Washington is above the law. The Constitution does not apply to them.

What I will always remember as the darkest day in America happened more than 18 months ago. In any other country, Trump would have been executed or placed in a federal prison long ago. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Tommy Tuberville, Jim Jones, and many others would have been removed from office and be rotting behind bars.

Our government will never be trusted again. They do nothing while pretending to care about the country and our people. The only way to save America is to remove 544 men and women from Washington and start over. Our legislative and judicial branches are corrupted beyond repair.

Our Founding Fathers had some good ideas. Unfortunately, unscrupulous men defiled their dream. The government of the United States is the most corrupt in the world and is the example of the old adage, “power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Profit before people is our current national slogan.

When the video was shown during the hearings investigating Jan. 6, 2021, there was laughter. In Hawley’s home state of Missouri, Democrats are having more fun. They are organizing a fundraiser. It will be a run called the “Hawlin’ Hawley 5K fundraising race.”

If I lived in Missouri, I would grab my cane and find a way to participate in that 3.1-mile event.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

