2022 Election Is the Fight for the Constitution and Saving Democracy

Nov. 8, 2022, is not just ‘another election’ or ‘just a midterm,’ it will be a fight for the rule of law, the Constitution, and an election that could save or lose our democratic rights forever.

Our election process is flawed, but that’s not what this article is about. We are forced to deal with the cards we’re dealt. The general election, every four years when we elect our president for the next four years, is more exciting because it is hyped by the media. Television broadcasts promote every aspect of the process of choosing a president, although, in reality, it has no more importance than the midterm elections, which will happen at the end of 2022.

Which party controls the legislative branch, the House and Senate, is of equal or greater importance than who is sleeping in the White House. President Biden’s party holds the majority in the House but a very small edge in the Senate. Vice-President Kamala Harris should be the deciding vote. However, a Republican rule, misnamed “the filibuster,” forces a 60-vote total to pass the most important legislation. This is not in the Constitution, it is another bullshit rule created by Moscow Mitch McConnell, which he will break when it serves his purpose.

Here are the issues in 2022 that are important to the American people and opposed by one entire party.

More than 60 percent of all Americans opposed overturning a nearly 50-year-old decision by a qualified and less biased Court, removing a woman’s right to care for her own physical and mental health. Republicans, under the control of the Christian Religious Right, have been seeking the overturn of Roe v Wade for 49 years.

Republicans are focusing on the removal of most medications and devices commonly used by women to prevent unwanted pregnancy. Justice Clarence Thomas is violating his purpose and suggesting that contraception will be the next focus of the worst Supreme Court in history.

Same-sex marriage is a human right but is already under attack from the right side of the Capitol Building.

Many Americans are afraid that this prejudiced Court will allow the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, leaving about 25 million Americans without any form of healthcare.

The Court has already voided the Sixth Amendment, which guaranteed the right to a speedy trial and the right of a defendant to receive competent legal representation if they cannot afford to hire their own.

This Court has also approved gerrymandering by red states, which is nothing less than an act of voter suppression. Republicans voted unanimously against the John Lewis Voter Protection Act.

Fair taxation is of ultimate importance. Since the time of Reagan, the super-rich stuffed their pockets with money which should go to the national treasury. There are many social programs underfunded because of pure greed.

Let’s tell the truth, this Court was stacked with three unqualified justices for the sole purpose of destroying the Constitution. The one exception will be the Second Amendment, as expected.

When one political party surrendered to an agent of Vladimir Putin with the intention of destroying the United States of America, the damage which resulted from that treasonous relationship will never be repaired. Our nation is in danger of becoming nothing more than a memory. This situation is a new and more critical Civil War, and the winner will be of great consequence, saving or ending our country. Our nation is divided, and this situation will not change until a future generation finds a leader who is strong, dedicated, and determined to reunite our country. The absolute truth will return respect and patriotism to America.

Donald Trump will be remembered as our nation’s greatest traitor who, under orders from Vladimir Putin, divided our nation forever. His personal ambitions moved our nation backward and removed the freedoms and rights guaranteed by the Constitution for everyone, with the exception of plutocrats. He is not only the worst president in history, he has been the greatest enemy of the American people since 1776.

Voting is not only your most important right, it is your responsibility. Many of our recent elections have been decided by a very small majority. You might be the one person who changes history.

The date is Nov. 8, 2022. Please take a few minutes out of your life to save America: this is your country — it does not belong to the politicians.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

